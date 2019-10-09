2019 High School Football Standings

thru Oct. 9, 2019

Class 1A, District 9

Treynor                       2-0            6-0

Missouri Valley             2-0            4-2

Underwood                  1-1            5-1

East Sac County           1-1            2-4

Cherokee                     0-2            1-5

MVAO/COU                  0-2            1-5

 

Oct. 4 Results

Missouri Valley 46 MVAOCOU 12

East Sac County 56 Cherokee 0

Treynor 24 Underwood 20

Oct. 11 Match-Ups

Treynor @ Missouri Valley

East Sac County @ Underwood

MVAOCOU @ Cherokee

 

Class A, District 10

Lawton-Bronson            2-0            5-1

Woodbury Cntrl            2-0            5-1

Westwood                    1-1            5-1

Tri-Center                   1-1            3-3

West Monona              0-2            2-4

Logan-Magnolia           0-2            1-5

Oct. 4 Results

Lawton-Bronson 20 Logan-Magnolia 14

Tri-Center 56 West Monona 12

Woodbury Central 36 Westwood 16

Oct. 11 Match-Ups

Logan-Magnolia @ Woodbury Central

Tri-Center @ Lawton-Bronson

Westwood @ West Monona

8-Man, District 8

C-A-M                         4-0            6-0

Audubon                     4-0            6-1

Cn Rpds-Byrd              3-1            5-1

Exira/EHK                   2-2            3-3

Woodbine                    1-3            3-3

Glidden-Ralston           1-3            3-3

Boyer Valley               1-3            2-4

West Harrison             0-4            1-5

Oct. 4 Results

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50 West Harrison 14

C-A-M 52 Woodbine 12

Glidden-Ralston 50 Boyer Valley 6

Audubon 37 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12

Oct. 11 Match-Ups

Audubon @ West Harrison

Woodbine @ Exira/EHK

Boyer Valley @ C-A-M

Glidden-Ralston @ Coon Rapids-Bayard

 

 

