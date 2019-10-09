2019 High School Football Standings
thru Oct. 9, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
Treynor 2-0 6-0
Missouri Valley 2-0 4-2
Underwood 1-1 5-1
East Sac County 1-1 2-4
Cherokee 0-2 1-5
MVAO/COU 0-2 1-5
Oct. 4 Results
Missouri Valley 46 MVAOCOU 12
East Sac County 56 Cherokee 0
Treynor 24 Underwood 20
Oct. 11 Match-Ups
Treynor @ Missouri Valley
East Sac County @ Underwood
MVAOCOU @ Cherokee
Class A, District 10
Lawton-Bronson 2-0 5-1
Woodbury Cntrl 2-0 5-1
Westwood 1-1 5-1
Tri-Center 1-1 3-3
West Monona 0-2 2-4
Logan-Magnolia 0-2 1-5
Oct. 4 Results
Lawton-Bronson 20 Logan-Magnolia 14
Tri-Center 56 West Monona 12
Woodbury Central 36 Westwood 16
Oct. 11 Match-Ups
Logan-Magnolia @ Woodbury Central
Tri-Center @ Lawton-Bronson
Westwood @ West Monona
8-Man, District 8
C-A-M 4-0 6-0
Audubon 4-0 6-1
Cn Rpds-Byrd 3-1 5-1
Exira/EHK 2-2 3-3
Woodbine 1-3 3-3
Glidden-Ralston 1-3 3-3
Boyer Valley 1-3 2-4
West Harrison 0-4 1-5
Oct. 4 Results
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50 West Harrison 14
C-A-M 52 Woodbine 12
Glidden-Ralston 50 Boyer Valley 6
Audubon 37 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12
Oct. 11 Match-Ups
Audubon @ West Harrison
Woodbine @ Exira/EHK
Boyer Valley @ C-A-M
Glidden-Ralston @ Coon Rapids-Bayard
