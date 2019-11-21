Seven Panthers collect Class A, D-10 District honors
A total of seven players from Logan-Magnolia were selected to one of three teams, as the Class A, District 10 All-District football honors were released earlier this week.
Lo-Ma’s Barret Pitt, Bryce Hudnut and Gavin Maguire were first team selections, while Rex Johnsen and Gabe Walski were second team honorees. Dylan Cunard and Joe Hedger were chosen to the honorable mention squad.
A complete list of honors is shown below.
Class A, District 10 – Final Standings
*^Woodbury Cntrl 5-0 10-2
^Tri-Center 4-1 6-4
^Westwood 3-2 7-3
Lawton-Bronson 2-3 5-4
Logan-Magnolia 1-4 2-7
West Monona 0-5 2-7
*District Champion. ^Playoff Qualifier.
2019 District Honors
Offensive Player of the Year: Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center, sr.
Defensive Player of the Year: Wade Mitchell, Woodbury Central, sr.; Trevor Carlson, Tri-Center, sr.
Special Teams Player of the Year: Mason Rohatsch, Tri-Center, jr.
Lineman of the Year: Alex Ausdemore, Tri-Center, jr.
Punter of the Year: Sam Miller, Westwood, sr.
Kicker of the Year: Mitchell Countryman, Woodbury Central, sr.
District Coach of the Year: Kurt Bremer, Woodbury Central.
District Assistant Coach of the Year: Dave Carlson, Tri-Center; Ryan Kluender, Woodbury Central
First Team
Woodbury Central: Wade Mitchell (sr.); Ethan Copeland (sr.); Mitchell Countryman (sr.); Nate Monahan (sr.); Gaige Heissel (jr.); Beau Klingensmith (jr.); Ty Dennison (jr.).
Tri-Center: Bryson Freeberg (sr.); Trevor Carlson (sr.); Gaven Heim (sr.); Alex Ausdemore (jr.); Brecken Freeberg (soph.); Owen Osbahr (jr.).
Westwood: Carter Copple (sr.); Braulio Munoz (sr.); Sam Miller (sr.); Luke Lyon (sr.); Jackson Dewald (fr.).
Lawton-Bronson: Hayden Dahlhauser (jr.); Zach Verzani (jr.); Jacob Rader (jr.); Rico Garcia (sr.).
Logan-Magnolia: Barret Pitt (sr.); Bryce Hudnut (sr.); Gavin Maguire (soph.).
West Monona: Dylan Stroman (sr.); Logan Feige (sr.).
Second Team
Woodbury Central: Jase Manker (jr.); Jakob Schultz (sr.).
Tri-Center: Hunter Ward (sr.); Mason Rohatsch (jr.).
Westwood: Ben Brekke (sr.); Jayden McFarland (jr.).
Lawton-Bronson: Connor Smith (jr.); Sam Roder (sr.).
Logan-Magnolia: Rex Johnson (soph.); Gabe Walski (sr.).
West Monona: Brandon Coble (sr.); Darius Gashe (sr.).
Area Honorable Mention
Logan-Magnolia: Dylan Cunard (sr.); Joe Hedger (jr.).
Tri-Center: Ethan Bearley (sr.); Ashton McDermott (soph.).
West Monona: Keegan Holverson (sr.); Brady Wiggs (sr.).
2019 Academic All-District
(Must maintain a 3.25 grade point average, be a jr., sr.)
Logan-Magnolia: Chase Bucksbee (sr.); Dylan Cunard (sr.); Colton Hanlon (sr.); Tanner Mace (sr.); Gabe Walski (sr.); Joe Hedger (jr.); Tre Melby (jr.); Madison Mether (jr.); Abi Rosengren (sr.); Jordan Armstrong (jr.).
Tri-Center: Landon Thomas (jr.); Spencer Heine (sr.); Luke Lehan (jr.); Ethan Chmelka (jr.); Owen Osbahr (jr.); Zach Elliott (jr.); Bryson Freeberg (sr.); Ray McPhillips (sr.); Jade Daughenbaugh (jr.); Laura Brockhoff (jr.); Mollie Nelson (jr.); Emma Wulff (jr.); Trinity Weers (sr.); Faith McPhillips (jr.).
West Monona: Brandon Coble (sr.); Dylan Stroman (sr.); Logan Feige (sr.); Eli Murray (jr.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.