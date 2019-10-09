Late score lifts Eagles past Panthers
Lawton-Bronson scored late in the third quarter, and held on for a 20-14 victory over Logan-Magnolia in District 10 action on Friday night at Lawton.
“We had plenty of chances,” stated Panthers Head Coach Matt Straight. “We moved the ball efficiently on offense, we just couldn’t get that second half stop.”
Cole Leonard and Gavin Maguire led the Panthers defense with eight tackles, while Barret Pitt added seven. Jacob Fetter had a first half interception, and Tru Melby blocked an Eagles punt in the second half.
The Panthers’ offense struggled moving the ball, as three second half turnovers eventually were the difference. Gavin Maguire finished with 82 yards rushing and one touchdown, while Bryce Hudnut added another 69 yards. Gabe Walski added a rushing touchdown.
“A total of 10 points have separated us in our first two district games, showing the players just how close we are,” Straight concluded. “Once we start taking care of the little things, we’ll find ways to win these close games.”
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (0-2, 1-5) will be at Woodbury Central this week as District 10 action continues
HS FB, A, D-10: 10-4-2019 @ Lawton
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Logan-Magnolia 7 7 0 0 14
Lawton-Bronson 6 6 8 0 20
Lo-Ma 0-2, 1-5; Lawton-Bronson 2-0, 5-1
Game Stats Lo-Ma L-B
Rushing Att-Yards 45-173 34-182
Passing Att-Yards 9-21 11-61
Total Plays-Yds 54-194 45-243
Panthers Individual Stats
Rushing: Bryce Hudnut 14-69 (4.9 avg.); Tanner Mace 5-21 (4.2 avg.); Gavin Maguire 25-82 (3.3 avg., 1 TD); Gabe Walski 1-1 (1.0 avg., 1 TD).
Passing: Gabe Walski 2-9, 21 yds, 0 TD, 2 INT. Receiving: Gavin Maguire 2-21.
Punting: Bryce Hudnut 2-63 (31.5 avg.). Punt Returns: Dylan Cunard 1-34.
Kickoffs: Gabe Walski 1-35, 35.0 avg; Dylan Oviatt 2-88, 44.0 avg. Kickoff Returns: Dylan Cunard 1-11; Sean Thompson 1-0.
Tackles: Cole Leonard 8; Gavin Maguire 8; Barret Pitt 7; Bryce Hudnut 6; Klayton Dickman 5; Colton Hanlon 5; Joe Hedger 5; Jordan Kerger 4; Dylan Cunard 4; Gabe Walski 3; Tanner Mace 3; Brady Thompson 2; Rex Johnsen 1; Carter Edney 1; Jacob Fetter 1;
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: Jacob Fetter 1.
