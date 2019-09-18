Second half carries Big Reds past Bulldogs
Missouri Valley scored on five second half possessions to rally past Riverside, as they posted a 55-42 Homecoming victory on Sept. 13 in Missouri Valley.
“There were a lot of things we needed to fix after our week two loss,” Big Reds Coach Rick Barker stated. “Our guys have done a great job at holding themselves accountable, improving each week.”
The Big Reds’ offensive line bulldozed the Bulldogs, rumbling for 448 yards on the ground. Nick Haynes, 229 yards, five touchdowns; Gavin Bartalini, 116 yards, one touchdown; Drake Anderson, 91 yards, one touchdown; and Cole Lange, 12 yards, one touchdown, all found the end zone.
Barker added, “The offensive line is starting to solve some inexperience issues, but they also know there is still work to be done. Our guys responded to the challenge this week, as we had zero turnovers and just one penalty.”
Defensively, the Big Reds had four fourth down stops, including three in the second half. Ben Hernandez and Cole Lange had 13 tackles apiece for Missouri Valley, while Anderson added 10.
“We made some adjustments at halftime, as we were able to get some second half stops,” Barker concluded. “We didn’t beat ourselves this week, and our guys responded to the challenge. We have to keep taking steps forward as we move forward.”
Up Next: Missouri Valley (2-1) will be at Westwood on Friday evening in Sloan.
HS FB: 9-13-19 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Riverside 7 14 0 21 42
Missouri Valley 7 13 20 15 55
MV 2-1. Riverside 0-3.
Game Stats MV Riv
Rushing Att-Yards 37-448 45-128
Passing Att-Yards 1-0 44-367
Total Plays-Yds 38-448 89-495
Big Reds Individual Stats
Rushing: Drake Anderson 5-91 (18.2 avg., 1 TD); Gavin Bartalini 9-116 (12.9 avg., 1 TD); Nick Haynes 19-229 (12.1 avg., 5 TD); Cole Lange 4-12 (3.0 avg., 1 TD).
Passing: Gavin Bartalini 0-1, 0 TD, 0 INTs. Receiving: None.
Punting: Gavin Bartalini 1-37, 37.0 avg. Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Gavin Bartalini 9-366, 40.6 avg. Kickoff Returns: Fred Veatch 1-10.
Tackles: Ben Hernandez 13; Cole Lange 13; Drake Anderson 10; Nick Haynes 9; Gavin Bartalini 8; Sean Callaghan 7; Eric McIlnay 7; Connor Murray 7; Jace Coenen 6; Jed Kyle 4; Grant Meade 2;
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.