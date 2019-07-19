Blackhawks upend Big Reds in district semifinals
Missouri Valley came up on the short end of a 10-0 loss to Hinton in the Class 2A District Semifinals on July 16.
The Big Reds’ Nick Tennis, Ethan Lengfelder and Cole Lange finished with one hit apiece in the season-ending setback. From the hill, the four Big Reds pitchers combined to allow 10 walks.
Missouri Valley graduates four seniors, including Izzy Martinez, Nick Tennis, Ethan Lengfelder and Connor Lange.
The Big Reds wrapped up the 2019 campaign at 13-18.
Class 2A District Baseball – Semifinals
BB, 7-16-2019 @ Hinton
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 000 00 0 – 3 – x
Hinton 201 07 10 – 7 – x
MV Hitting: Nick Tennis 1-2; Ethan Lengfelder 1-2; Cole Lange 1-2.
MV Pitching: Connor Lange (l) – 1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Alec Fichter – 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 K; Ethan Lengfelder – 0.6 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Nick Tennis – 0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.
Big Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 13-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.