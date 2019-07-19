MVBBSrs.jpg
2019 Big Reds Baseball Seniors who played in their final game in the Class 2A District Semifinal on July 16 in Hinton include from left, Izzy Martinez, Connor Lange, Nick Tennis, Ethan Lengfelder.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Blackhawks upend Big Reds in district semifinals

 

Missouri Valley came up on the short end of a 10-0 loss to Hinton in the Class 2A District Semifinals on July 16.

The Big Reds’ Nick Tennis, Ethan Lengfelder and Cole Lange finished with one hit apiece in the season-ending setback. From the hill, the four Big Reds pitchers combined to allow 10 walks.

Missouri Valley graduates four seniors, including Izzy Martinez, Nick Tennis, Ethan Lengfelder and Connor Lange.

The Big Reds wrapped up the 2019 campaign at 13-18.   

Class 2A District Baseball – Semifinals

BB, 7-16-2019 @ Hinton

Score by Ings            123 456 7   R – H – E

Mo. Valley                  000 00          0 – 3 – x

Hinton                       201 07         10 – 7 – x

MV Hitting: Nick Tennis 1-2; Ethan Lengfelder 1-2; Cole Lange 1-2.

MV Pitching: Connor Lange (l) – 1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Alec Fichter – 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 K; Ethan Lengfelder – 0.6 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Nick Tennis – 0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.

Big Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 13-18.

 

 

