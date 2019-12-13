Lo-Ma boys win two road tilts
Logan-Magnolia earned a pair of road wins earlier this week, including their first Western Iowa Conference win of the season on Tuesday night.
Panthers knock off Knights at the buzzer
Gabe Walski hit the game-winning basket as time expired, leading Logan-Magnolia to a 51-50 non-conference win over Fremont-Mills on Monday night at Tabor.
Tre Melby led the Panthers with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Dylan Cunard added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Walski finished with five points, two assists and three steals.
Boys BB: 12-9-2019 @ Tabor
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 11 12 9 19 51
Fremont-Mills 10 12 13 14 50
Scoring: Baker Lally 8; Randen Bradshaw 2; Dylan Cunard 16; Gabe Walski 5; Tre Melby 20.
Rebounds: Lally 3; Cunard 12; Walski 2; Carter Edney 4; Brody West 1; Tre Melby 13; Tru Melby 1.
Assists: Lally 4; Walski 2; Edney 3; Tre Melby 1; Tru Melby 1.
Steals: Lally 2; Cunard 4; Walski 3; Tru Melby 1.
Blocks: Tre Melby 2.
Panthers Record: (0-1 WIC), 2-1.
Free throws lift Panthers past Big Reds
Logan-Magnolia sank 19-23 free throws for the game, including 14-17 in the decisive fourth quarter, sending the Panthers to a 57-43 win at Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday night.
Dylan Cunard paced the Panthers with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, while Tre Melby added 18 points, 10 rebounds and one block. Gabe Walski chipped in 10 points while dishing out six assists.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (0-1 WIC, 1-1) will host Treynor on Friday. Next week, the Panthers will be at Underwood on Dec.17, and host AHSTW on Dec. 19 to close out 2019.
Boys BB: 12-10-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 8 11 17 21 57
Mo. Valley 10 8 6 19 43
Scoring: Baker Lally 5; Dylan Cunard 19; Gabe Walski 10; Carter Edney 5; Tre Melby 18.
Rebounds: Lally 8; Cunard 10; Walski 1; Edney 1; Melby 10.
Assists: Lally 5; Randen Bradshaw 1; Cunard 6; Walski 2; Edney 2.
Steals: Calvin Wallis 1; Lally 1; Cunard 1; Edney 1.
Blocks: Melby 1.
Panthers Record: (1-1 WIC), 3-1.
