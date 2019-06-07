Panthers drop two league contests

 

Trojans edge Panthers

Tri-Center tripped up Logan-Magnolia, 2-1, in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday at Tri-Center.

Tre Melby finished with two hits and an RBI.  Melby took the loss on the mound, allowing two earned runs while striking out seven.

BB, 6-4-2019 @ Tri-Center

Scr. By Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Lo-Ma                      001 000 0            1            4            x

Tri-Center                002 000 x            2            9            x

Lo-Ma Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-4; Chase Maguire 1-3; Tre Melby 2-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI.

Lo-Ma Pitching: Tre Melby (l) – 5.6 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 7 K.

Panthers Record: (2-2 WIC), 4-3.

Cardinals shut down Panthers

Logan-Magnolia was limited to two hits in a 10-0 loss at Treynor in Western Iowa Conference play on Wednesday night.

Chase Maguire and Dylan Cunard had the hits for the Panthers.

BB, 6-5-2019 @ Treynor

Scr. By Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Lo-Ma                      000 00                 0            2            x

Treynor                   213 04                10            11            x

Lo-Ma Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-2; Chase Maguire 1-2.

Lo-Ma Pitching: Joel Richardson (l) – 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Jacob Fox 2.6 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.

Panthers Record: (2-3 WIC), 4-4.

Lo-Ma’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-7, vs. Treynor; 6-8, @ Carroll Invitational; 6-10, @ Underwood; 6-12, vs. Missouri Valley; 6-13, @ Missouri Valley; 6-14, @ IKM-Manning.

