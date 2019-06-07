Panthers drop two league contests
Trojans edge Panthers
Tri-Center tripped up Logan-Magnolia, 2-1, in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday at Tri-Center.
Tre Melby finished with two hits and an RBI. Melby took the loss on the mound, allowing two earned runs while striking out seven.
BB, 6-4-2019 @ Tri-Center
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Lo-Ma 001 000 0 1 4 x
Tri-Center 002 000 x 2 9 x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-4; Chase Maguire 1-3; Tre Melby 2-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Tre Melby (l) – 5.6 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 7 K.
Panthers Record: (2-2 WIC), 4-3.
Cardinals shut down Panthers
Logan-Magnolia was limited to two hits in a 10-0 loss at Treynor in Western Iowa Conference play on Wednesday night.
Chase Maguire and Dylan Cunard had the hits for the Panthers.
BB, 6-5-2019 @ Treynor
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Lo-Ma 000 00 0 2 x
Treynor 213 04 10 11 x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-2; Chase Maguire 1-2.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Joel Richardson (l) – 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Jacob Fox 2.6 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.
Panthers Record: (2-3 WIC), 4-4.
Lo-Ma’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-7, vs. Treynor; 6-8, @ Carroll Invitational; 6-10, @ Underwood; 6-12, vs. Missouri Valley; 6-13, @ Missouri Valley; 6-14, @ IKM-Manning.
