Early scores lift Tigers to opening round win
Woodbine scored four runs in the first two innings to secure a 7-0 win over Boyer Valley in the first round of the Class 1A District Tournament on July 13 in Onawa.
Tyler Coberly, Layne Pryor and Brandon Bantam each finished with two hits and two runs scored for the Tigers. Coberly added a triple, while Alex Bantam finished with two RBIs.
Alex Bantam picked up the win on the mound, as he allowed three hits and struck out seven in the victory. Brandon Bantam collected the save, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Woodbine (16-6) continued the Class 1A District Baseball trail when they faced West Harrison in the District Semifinals on July 16 in Coon Rapids.
Class 1A District BB – First Round
BB, 7-13-2019 @ Onawa
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Boyer Valley 000 000 0 0 – 4 – x
Woodbine 310 300 x 7 – 7 – x
Tigers Hitting: Tyler Coberly 2-3, 2 RS, 3b; Layne Pryor 2-3, 2 RS; Alex Bantam 1-4, 2 RBIs; Brandon Bantam 2-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Cody Brunow 1 RBI.
Tigers Pitching: Alex Bantam (W) – 4.3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K; Cory Bantam – 2.6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K.
Tigers Record: (8-6 RVC), 16-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.