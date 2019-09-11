Gripping memoir from Dubuque author
“When the Dust Settled”
Joe Potosi
Xulon Press
ISBN 978-1-5456-1297-2
Every once in a while, a book comes along that makes you grit your teeth and fight for the underdog.
That’s the case with Dubuque writer Joe Potosi, author of “When the Dust Settled,” a memoir of one boy’s abuse that transcends the imaginable. Potosi was one of the exhibitors at the Dubuque Local Author Fair June 15 at Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
While one is at first compelled to compare Potosi’s book to Tobias Wolff’s “This Boy’s Life,” Potosi’s boyhood in a beaten-down neighborhood of Rockford, Ill., was far worse. Not only did he suffer physically from beatings by his mother’s live-in, Tyrone, but far worse, severe emotional and physical abuse from his mother. The abuse Potosi suffered ranged from his mother throwing him into a tub of scalding water to Tyrone putting a bullet into his revolver, spinning the cylinder, putting the gun against Potosi’s head and pulling the trigger.
“He hates you,” Potosi’s mother said of Tyrone. “He tells me every day how you remind him of your dad. I stood up for you. It’s your fault!”
However, Potosi couldn’t seek solace from his father, himself also an alcoholic and homeless.
His mother chose alcohol over food for the family that continued to grow. It was Potosi, though, who suffered the most and was driven to the deepest depths of despair.
“Deep inside, I was crushed. I was crying inside and on the verge of totally giving up. Maybe I should do them a favor and end my life. That thought flooded my mind daily.”
Like Wolff, Potosi tried to conform. But it was impossible to conform to a family dynamic so dysfunctional it was beyond description.
After Tyrone left their home, Potosi thought, “As the summer progressed, things continued to unravel at home. I began to consider asking Tyrone if I could live with him. I mean, I was truly afraid for my life.”
He did in fact ask Tyrone if he could live with him, only to face laughter.
With encouragement from his grandparents and aunt and cousins his only solace, Potosi eventually joined the Navy where he found a community of comrades who could finally support him.
Potosi’s memoir is as gripping as any that you’ll read. He’s able to step back and write from the perspective of the young boy he once was – and does so admirably.
This book demands a sequel of his life that followed.
(Michael Tidemann writes from Estherville. His author page is amazon.com/author/michaeltidemann.)
