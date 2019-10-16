“The Main Chief Big White & 2 others i e the Big Man or Sha-ha-ca and [blank] Came early to talk, and Spoke as follows, after Smoking, Viz... We were Sorry when we heard of your going up but now you are going down, we are glad, if we eat you Shall eat, if we Starve you must starve also.” – William Clark, November 1, 1804
With his words of welcome, Chief Sheheke invited the Corps of Discovery to winter near the Knife River Mandan villages, north of today’s Bismarck, N.D. French traders dubbed the chief “Big White” due to his size and complexion. Without the friendship and hospitality of the Mandans, and other tribes along the journey, it is doubtful that Lewis and Clark would have made it to the Pacific Ocean and back.
Our Missouri River Corps of Rediscovery has also benefited from the tradition of friendship and hospitality as we retrace their route and move backwards through the journals to 1804.
Stormy weather and dripping rain greeted our return to the free-flowing river as we paddled downstream from Garrison Dam in search of Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site.
Lacking clear access from the Missouri, we docked our canoes at a private boat ramp and walked down the road in the rain. The landowner drove up moments later. We explained our mission, and Bill Marlenee offered a ride, then told us about this guy named Churchill Clark who carves dugout canoes. Such is the serendipitous nature of our journey that we would stumble into an unknown friend nearly a thousand river miles from home.
The Knife River site was settled around 1525. Lewis and Clark found two independent Mandan villages and three Hidatsa villages, totaling up to 5,000 citizens. The Mandans and Hidatsa spoke different languages, but shared similar cultures and often lived near each other for mutual defense.
French Canadian trader Toussaint Charbonneau and his Shoshone-born teenage wife lived among the Hidatsa in Awatixa Village. Lewis and Clark hired him as an interpreter, bringing Sacagawea and her newborn son along as the newest and youngest members of the Corps of Discovery. A reconstructed earthlodge at Knife River is outfitted with the furnishings of the day to provide an enchanting glimpse into life in an earthlodge village.
Bill and Debra Marlenee invited our unexpected entourage to stay in their cabin, a greatly appreciated gesture on a cold, rainy night. Hot pizza for dinner and a hearty big breakfast of eggs, sausage, hash browns, and rolls didn’t hurt either. How can we repay such kindness everywhere we go?
A solid day of paddling brought us to Washburn, where we found courtesy camping in the waterfront city park. Renewed hunger brought us to the Ice Burg for burgers, fries, and chocolate shakes, as if we have completely forgotten how to cook for ourselves. Our server, Kirsten Olson, gifted us her amazing homemade bacon and breakfast sausage for the trail.
We toured the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and the reconstructed Fort Mandan. Having built my own home, it is difficult to conceive how the Corps of Discovery managed to construct the substantial fort in a matter of weeks, let alone make it livable to survive severe winter weather with temperatures dropping to 45ºF below zero. The river has since washed away the original site, so the replica fort was constructed closer to town.
Seven miles later, we camped at Cross Ranch State Park to hike the extensive park trail system. One “grandfather” cottonwood tree was alive here even before Lewis and Clark passed by. Wherever we go, we’ve enjoyed snacking on ripe chokecherries, buffalo berries, and now wild grapes.
We also stopped at Double Ditch Indian Village State Historic Site, so named for defensive earthworks built around earthlodge communities featuring a wooden palisade surrounded by a dry moat to deter attackers. Ground squirrels are now the primary inhabitants, dragging scraps of bone, pottery, and flint to the surface as they tunnel through old waste middens.
Preparing to get back on the water, we were approached by three guys on a pontoon boat, who shouted out, “Are you guys the Corps of Rediscovery?”
“Yeah, you found us,” I replied, assuming they were tracking our progress online. But they had not heard of the expedition; it was just a lucky guess made in good humor. Shortly thereafter, we pitched our tents on the lawn at Clete and Lesley’s riverfront home, joining them and guests Bill and Alexander from Montana for a big steak dinner with fresh corn, mashed potatoes, and a big green salad.
Clete’s neighbor John happened to be a retired veterinarian. He gave Jubilee a courtesy distemper/parvo vaccination just before we piled back into the canoes. Chalk another one up to serendipity.
Paddling to the Missouri’s confluence with the Heart River, we camped at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. The Fort was led by General George Custer before he marched his forces to their doom against the Sioux at the Little Bighorn Battlefield in Montana.
The park includes On-A-Slant Indian Village, established in the 1500s and inhabited by the Mandans until the 1781 smallpox epidemic killed most of the population, and survivors moved north to join the Hidatsa at the Knife River site.
Finally back on the river, we paddled to Sugarloaf Recreation Area. Glenn, the park manager, was super helpful in giving us a good campsite. His wife cooked up a big lasagna in anticipation of guests that didn’t arrive, so they gifted it to us. We are surely the most spoiled group to ever paddle the Missouri River!
(Thomas J. Elpel is the author of numerous books and president of the Jefferson River Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation. Go to www.Elpel.info to learn more about the Missouri River trip, Tom’s books, and the expedition fundraiser for the Jefferson River Canoe Trail.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.