Letter to the Editor

Good news happens
Everyday I read, listen to, and witness lots of sad, angry, and fake news. Maybe too much?
Today I'd like to compliment our community leaders, community employees, volunteers, friends, and neighbors.
Thanks to our Missouri Valley city leaders. I spend lots of time outside, and I'm very HAPPY that the mosquito population has been controlled. Our NEW Fifth Street is awesome. I'm excited that they are working on the Highway 30 bypass. Say goodbye to speeding, long, loud, and littering trucks!
I've noticed the NEW Missouri Valley Community School banners on display. The BIG RED colors help make our community look brighter. Regularly, I see litter picked up from OUR public school parking lots. Next month we will witness the groundbreaking for our NEW Elementary School addition.
Our Harrison County Fair was clean, successful, and a fun experience for all attendees. Many projects displayed, great livestock exhibits, a Saturday parade, plus a good variety of food and entertainment. Our city park was vacated, restored, and clean when I drove by Sunday afternoon.
This is all GOOD NEWS!
The next time you see our city, school, or county fair leaders or employees 'BE NICE' and THANK THEM for serving us!
Cliff Janssen, Missouri Valley
