Time to milk the cow! Six o’clock AM. Six o’clock PM. Every day. No matter what, Bessie, our gentle brown and white Guernsey, had to be milked. The milking chores were part of life on the farm, and the six growing youngsters welcomed the gallons of milk she produced. Plentiful Guernsey milk meant meals with vegetables swimming in the white richness, homemade butter and ice cream and best of all, whipped heaven that was made from the cream that Mom skimmed from the top of the milk after it set for a day. Mmmm. Strawberry shortcake topped with a huge dollop of fluffy, sweet whipped cream made June “Dairy Month” at our house long before it was even imagined.
At the early morning session (during which time I was nestled snug in my bed), Dad or Mom’s skilled hands brought forth the foaming white liquid into the three-gallon metal pail. Mom was used to milking. She often reminisced of her growing-up days when she and her sisters milked thirty Holsteins by hand before and after school. At our farm our older brother Donald usually did the evening milking.
In the morning Bessie waited in the barnyard, ready for the door to open. Eager for her breakfast treat of cracked corn and oats served up in her special trough, she would hurry into the barn, push her head through the stanchions and start chewing before you could say, “Don’t cry over spilt milk!” Then Dad or Mom would lock the stanchion gate, pull up the one-footed milk stool, and push his or her head into the cow’s hip joint, preventing a hoof in the bucket. Soon the rhythmic “quish-quish” sound began, and the level of white rose quickly in the pail.
Evening milking required a different routine as Bessy had been released to the expansive pasture that morning. By milking time, most nights she stood chewing her cud contentedly far, far from the barn. My three sisters or their younger brother remember being responsible for bringing the cow home. Each day one or two of them climbed over the wooden barnyard fence and hastened out to the pasture. Adventure beckoned as bare feet padded on the soft dirt paths created by the cows as they strolled single-file through the grass. Fresh “cow pies” were easily avoided on the well-worn trail. A shallow crick rippled across the meadow into the neighboring field. In one spot three rough rocks jutted above the water, providing dry passage to the other side.
My sister Dorothy recalls one day as she skipped along the cow path, she spotted a slight movement on the first stone. She stopped short. A striped snake lolled there, red tongue flitting as it coiled on the sun-warmed surface. Bessie probably heard the fearful shriek as Dorothy instantly detoured to the much longer route up the hill. She crossed in the shallow water next to the shelter belt of trees. When Bessie saw the girl approaching, she simply started plodding home, each step just a wee bit faster than the last as her full udder swayed back and forth, bouncing against her hind legs.
Being the youngest, the memories that flow from the nooks and crannies of my mind are different from my siblings. I remember a very tall step that had to be navigated to get into the first door of the barn, the one that led into the milking room. One short leg reached for the top, then the other. As I stood there, eyes adjusting to the dim light of the barn, I suddenly felt a spray of warm liquid splashing in my face! Ah! My brother Don was milking and obviously had practiced aim. Unlike the two cats who sat waiting on each side of the milk stool, happily washing their milky faces, I was not thrilled with the unexpected face-bath. As any five-year-old girl would do, I placed my hands on my hips and scolded that older brother of mine, ending my rant with, “I’m gonna tell!” He responded with a mischievous grin and another on-the-mark squirt, just before he stood and poured some of Bessie’s milk into a metal pie tin for the smiling cats.
Most of our memories of growing up with a family milk cow are happy, some delicious. The daily demands of milking taught us responsibility, the need to work together and the value of having a sense of humor. Little did we know then that, thirty-five years before the dairy industry launched their “Got milk?” campaign, the milk mustache was born. Yes, it all began with a stream of Bessie’s milk whizzing through the air in the big red barn on our South Dakota farm.
(DeAnn Kruempel grew up on a farm near De Smet, S.D., the sixth child of Harrison and Mabel Wolkow. She attended school at Erwin and De Smet; married Vicar Robert Kruempel; and lived in Benedict, N.D., Toeterville, Akron, and Missouri Valley. The author now resides on an acreage near Logan and is employed as Children's Librarian at Missouri Valley Public Library. DeAnn has written a series of books, four published so far with a fifth to come out soon. "Promises to Keep" are available at Amazon.com.)
