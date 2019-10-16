Chad M. Stirtz, 39, of Mondamin, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at CHI Health Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
Prayer Service: 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Celebrant: Father Raphael Masabakhwa.
Casket Bearers: Jared Lawrenson, Michael Spooner, Aaron Herman, Kevin Fustos, Tim Poppa, Christian Trejo, Jeff Stirtz (In Memory).
Final Resting Place: Magnolia Catholic Cemetery, Magnolia.
Chad was born Nov. 27, 1979, in Blair, Neb., to Jeffery and Star (Mefferd) Stirtz.
Chad graduated from West Harrison High School in 1998. He worked in construction his whole adult life in the Omaha, Neb., and Council Bluffs area. He enjoyed his job and spending time with his children and niece and nephew.
Chad loved fishing and shooting blue rock, helping his dad on the farm, swimming with his daughters, and talking with his mother on the phone.
Chad is preceded in death by his father, Jeffery Stirtz; and grandparents, Don and Darlene Mefferd, and Arlon and Frances Stirtz.
He is survived by his mother, Star Stirtz of Mondamin; children, McKenzie Stirtz of Omaha, Neb., and Charleigh Stirtz of Logan; brother, Drew Stirtz and wife, Halie, of Mondamin; niece and nephew, Tylar and Maasen Stirtz; and many other friends and family.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.