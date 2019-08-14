Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 7, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies deployed a taser in two separate incidents on two different individuals suffering from mental health issues.
Each individual was in the process of being involuntarily committed for treatment of a mental health disorder and both became threatening to deputies, one along Highway 30 and the other in Missouri Valley.
No arrests were made in either instance, but both individuals were transported for medical and mental health care, according the Harrison County Sheriff Pat Sears.
