Mark Warner discussed raising Harrison County’s insurance coverage limits with the Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting on Monday, July 8.
Warner reported that the insurance broker is encouraging each county to increase coverage limits to a minimum of $5 million due to an elevated potential for lawsuit.
“Your current total liability limit is at $4 million,” Warner said. “Four million isn’t a lot of money, like when we started this in back in 1986.”
Walter Utman, Chairman of the Board, asked if this coverage includes suits regarding drainage as well as other county concerns.
Warner explained that this policy covers every county department and division. He added that representation can be over and above the offered coverage.
“In many cases, the attorney fees exceed the award,” Warner added.
County Attorney Jennifer Mumm agreed that the real concern is to ensure that attorney fees are covered, as larger issues include ICAP attorneys in addition to county attorneys.
Coverage is included for each individual board member as well as the board as a whole.
“Is it worth it?” Supervisor Tony Smith asked.
“If you are on the stand, and you get grilled, it is,” Utman said.
The county’s current premium totals just more than $226,000, including agency and ICAP fees. If the county chooses to increase coverage by $1 million, it would cost about $2,700 more annually, while increasing coverage by $2 million would increase premiums by approximately $4,500.
“How much would be enough?” Smith asked. No one was able to come up with a number, but the board took Warner’s information for further consideration.
This will be discussed at the next Board of Supervisors meeting, scheduled for Thursday, July 18.
“I think it does need raised,” Utman added.
