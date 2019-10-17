On Monday, Oct. 7, Iowa House Republicans elected a new leadership team to lead the caucus into the 2020 legislative session.
Rep. Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) was elected to serve as the next Speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives, Rep. Matt Windschitl (R-Missouri Valley) was elected House Majority Leader, and Rep. John Wills (R-Spirit Lake) was elected as the next Speaker Pro Tem.
Speaker-Select Grassley had previously served as Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. He farms with his father and grandfather on their family farm in New Hartford, growing corn and soybeans and raising cattle. He and his wife, Amanda, have three children.
After the caucus vote, Speaker-Select Grassley issued the following statement:
“It is a true honor to be the next Speaker and I am humbled by the support from the House Republican caucus. I want to thank the members of this caucus for placing their trust in me as we prepare for the 2020 legislative session and campaign season.
“Even with new leadership, House Republicans will continue to pursue a common sense agenda that Iowans support. Responsible budgeting that gives taxpayers a seat at the table will always be a top priority for this caucus. We will continue to invest in our workforce, ensure our rural communities aren’t left behind, and focus on hard-working, middle class Iowans. I look forward to hitting the ground running and getting to work on these important issues.”
House Majority Leader Windschitl has been serving as Speaker Pro Tem of the House. He works for Doll Distributing, based out of Council Bluffs. He and his wife, Ivelisse, live in Missouri Valley with their two children. He issued the following statement:
“Thank you to the House Republican caucus for the confidence they have placed in me to serve as their Leader. It is truly humbling and an honor to serve my caucus and the people of Iowa in this role.
“Working together as a team, House Republicans have been able to accomplish many positive things for Iowans over the last several years. We will continue to move our state forward by listening to the people of Iowa, prioritizing the hard-working taxpayers, and defending the liberties and freedoms that Iowans prize.”
Windschitl has served in the Iowa House of Representatives since 2007. He represents the 17 District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.