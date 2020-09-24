IN THE DISTRICT COURT IN HARRISON COUNTY, IOWA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that by virtue of an Order Directing Sale issued by the District Court of Harrison County, Iowa, in an action pending in said Court at Case No. EQCV030692, where Abigail Land Holdings 20 LLC, An Iowa Limited Liability Company, is the Plaintiff and Frank Robak, et al, are Defendants, directing me as Referee to sell the following described real estate, to-wit:
A tract of land lying in the East Half of the Northwest Quarter (E ½NW¼) of Section Twenty-six (26), Township Eighty-one (81) North, Range Forty-Five (45) West of the 5th P.m., Harrison County, Iowa, described as beginning on the East Line of Lot 1, Auditors Plat of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NE¼ NW ¼) of said Section 26-81-45. At a point 90.6 feet South of the Centerline of Iowa Primary #301 (STA 12157+ 36 as relocated 1967), thence South along the East line of said Lot 1, 676.5 feet to the Southeast corner of said Lot 1, thence South 54°25' West 654.5 feet to a point 60.0 feet normally distant Southeasterly from edge of Slab of Ramp "B" (STA 235+11 ), thence Northeasterly along an 1146.0 foot radius curve, concave Southeasterly and concentric with Ramp "B" 181.6 feet to a point 60.0 feet normally distant Southeasterly from edge of Slab Ramp ''B" (STA 236+92.6), thence Northeasterly 557.4 feet to a point 60.0 feet normally Southeasterly from edge of Slab Ramp "B" (STA 242+50), thence Northeasterly 85.6 feet to a point 100.0 feet normally distant Southeasterly from STA 12152+50 (Iowa #301), thence Northeasterly 251.3 feet to a point 75.0 feet normally distant Southeasterly from STA 12155+00 (Iowa #301) thence Northeasterly parallel and 75.0 feet distant Southeasterly from the centerline of Iowa #301 to the point of beginning (STA 12157-36). Above described tract contains parts of Lots 1, 2 and 3 of Auditor’s Plat of the NE ¼ NW1/4 section 26-81-45 lying South of Iowa #301 (as relocated 1967) and East of Ramp “B” of Interstate #29, and Part of the SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 26-81-45 lying East of Ramp “B” Interstate #29, (the “Real Estate”).
I will sell said real estate at public auction to the highest bidder on October 15th, 2020 at 11 a.m. on said day outside the main entrance of the Harrison County, Iowa Courthouse located at 111 N 2nd Ave, Logan, IA 51546.
The terms of sale are: cash at the time of sale in the full amount of the bid price, the amount of the bid price to be paid within one hour of the sale. Any additional terms of sale will be announced at the time of sale.
Whitney A. Estwick, Referee
Estwick Law, LLC
607 S Main St.
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
712-382-4119
