The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled a public meeting to seek public interest in establishing a Restoration Advisory Board for the former Offutt Air Force Base, Atlas "D" Missile Site 3 near Missouri Valley.
Missile Site 3 was used as an Atlas "D" Missile Site for potential launch of Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles until deactivated in 1964.
As part of the environmental restoration process, the Department of Defense conducts public outreach and participation. One method of participation is through RABs. RAB meetings are open to the public and are intended to provide a collaborative forum for the community, government agencies, and other stakeholders, to participate in all aspects of the investigation and environmental cleanup activities associated with the former Offutt Air Force Base, Atlas "D" Missile Site 3.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be holding a RAB interest meeting on Tuesday, July 16, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Rand Community Center, 100 S. Fourth St. in Missouri Valley.
The public is encouraged to attend and obtain more information about the potential benefits of establishing a RAB for the former Offutt Air Force Base, Atlas "D" Missile Site 3.
Detailed information about the process for establishing an RAB, RAB membership responsibilities, and the next steps will be discussed at this meeting. The Army welcomes public feedback regarding interest in establishing an RAB.
If you have any questions, contact Heidi Durako at 402-995-2251 or via email Heidi.L.Durako@usace.army.mil.
