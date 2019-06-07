West Central Community Action, Harrison County Emergency Management, and other organizations are hosting a public meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at the Logan Community Center, 108 W. Fourth St. in Logan.
A Long-Term Recovery Committee for Harrison County is in the process of being established. The purpose of this group is to be prepared to assist the community in the event of a disaster, and to address the unmet needs of residents impacted by the recent flooding.
In order to accomplish this, the groups need to determine community members who are willing to assist. There are several sub-committees of the new committee that will make up the whole. This is a countywide group, so even if you had no damage from this latest disaster, this group will be designed to assist the entire county in an ongoing basis.
All Harrison County service organizations, community organizations, civic groups, volunteers, churches, concerned citizens, and other interested parties are encouraged to attend.
If you live or work in Harrison County, please plan on attending. If you are unable to attend, please complete the online survey at hwww.surveymonkey.com/r/XPKBHGG.
