The alumni banquet is scheduled for Saturday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m., at Missouri Valley High School.
Classes to be honored at this year's banquet include 1944, 1949, 1954, 1959, 1964, 1969, 1974, 1979, 1984, 1989, 1994, 1999, and 2009. Following are planned activities for the individual classes:
• Class of 1949: Luncheon on Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m., at the home of Jack and Eloise Bertelson. RSVP to 712-642-3109.
• Class of 1959: Saturday, June 15, 11:30 a.m., lunch at Pizza Ranch in Missouri Valley with class picture. Meeting at the home of Leonard and Jan Johnson after the banquet.
• Class of 1969: Friday, June 14, around 4:30 p.m., meet at the Eagles Club, 118 S. Fifth St, Missouri Valley. Eat off of the menu between 5-7 p.m. Dance open to the public, from 8 p.m. to midnight, sponsored by the Class of 1969. There is an admission charge.
Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or so, meet at the 4-H Building at Missouri Valley City Park. Lunch will be catered and is scheduled to be a taco bar with possibly veggie and fruit tray. There is a per person cost. After the banquet, meet up again at the 4-H Building at the park. The class has it all night long.
• Class of 1979: Friday, June 14, informal gathering at Twisted Tail, Beebeetown, 7 p.m. to ???
Saturday, June 15, golf at Logan-Missouri Valley Country Club, 9 a.m. to noon. Lunch at the club from noon to 2 p.m. Class picture at noon. After the banquet, gathering at LMVCC
