What is a flower flash?
That is the term New York floral designer Lewis Miller coined for his colorful floral art displays throughout the streets of New York City.
The idea caught on, and recently popped up on the streets of Missouri Valley.
After seeing the impact some cheerful flowers made at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, a couple of local ladies decided to share messages of appreciation and support, and flowers, in Missouri Valley.
According to Phyllis Henrich, she first saw the idea after the Loveland Garden Club lined UNMC’s entrance with bouquets. She talked with a few friends at her coffee group and one of those friends loved the idea.
“We both have a ton of flowers,” Henrich said. “We’ve done the police station and two homebound and ill friends, as well as Foodland.”
Whether you live or work in Missouri Valley, or are passing through, you never know where, or when, the next flower flash will appear.
“We hope to surprise a few more,” Henrich hinted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.