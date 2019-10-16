Masons donate to Missouri Valley Fire Association

Masonic Valley Lodge 232 donated $3,000 to the Missouri Valley Fire Association recently that allowed the association to complete outfitting its fire prevention trailer with audio/video equipment, which included televisions in the control room and outside of the trailer to allow parents to view their children learning about fire prevention inside the trailer.
The Missouri Valley Fire Department has been using the trailer this month at area schools to educate students about fire safety.
