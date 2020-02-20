Modale Fun Days is returning to Harrison County’s western-most community this summer.
Be sure to save the date – Saturday, July 18 – for this community’s summer celebration.
The Modale Fun Days parade will start at 10 a.m. on July 18 with the theme, “Building Tomorrow’s Community.
Activities in the park will follow the parade, including lunch provided by WoodmenLife.
Other park activities will include root beer floats by Community Bank, kids games and bounce houses, water play and other activities by the Modale Fire Department, other kid-friendly activities, a raffle, and Bocce Ball. The Modale Fun Days Committee will be accepting free-will donations at the event. The committee is looking for someone who would be willing to lead horseshoes, volunteers to run games, and cleanup volunteers. They are also taking monetary donations and raffle item donations. More information will be posted on the Facebook page, Modale Fun Days.
If you want information on volunteering or donating, contact The City of Modale at 712-645-2601 or P.O. Box 8, Modale, IA 51556. One of the planning committee members will get back to you.
The committee has been working hard on trying to bring this fun event back to the community and would like to build on it and plan for the city's 150th anniversary in 2022. The event stopped a few years ago due to a lack of volunteers.
In 2019, Amber Larsen inquired about bringing it back, and city council member Katie Offenbacker got the ball rolling on creating a planning committee, which is excited to provide fun for the community.
