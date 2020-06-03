Following the Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday, May 21, the board announced the courthouse and other county facilities will begin the process of re-opening on May 26, but patrons should expect restrictions.
Due to the active COVID-19 pandemic, county facilities and offices will be accessible by appointment only for three weeks, ending Friday, June 12. Each office will maintain regular office hours during this time.
Modifications patrons can expect are:
• Doors will remain closed to the public. Business is to be conducted by appointment only – upon arrival for scheduled appointment, patrons should call the department for admittance.
• Patrons will be required to make appointments for each department and will not be permitted to conduct extra business while at the office.
• Calls will be screened to determine the service required.
• Public is urged to wear cloth masks upon entry.
• Public is encouraged to use hand sanitizer upon entry to and exit from the facility.
• The departments will limit those allowed into the facility, determined by the service needed.
• The County Treasurer’s drop box will remain available during office hours at the courthouse’s west entryway.
Additionally, if a patron appears ill upon arrival for their appointment, they will be asked to reschedule.
The matter will be revisited no later than June 12 to ease or modify restrictions as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.