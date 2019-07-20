Activity student passes reduced for 2019-20 school year
Greg Schmidt, preconstruction manager with Estes Construction, provided an update on the elementary addition to the Missouri Valley Community School District Board of Education during the June 17 meeting.
“As far as progress right now, CMBA is working through the documents. The floor plan is pretty well established,” Schmidt said. “We continue to make sure the budget is in check by where the design is at.”
As the design progresses, the earthwork, foundations, and the main structure will be bid out, around the end of July, he added. The phases to follow will be bid out about a month after that.
“There is a lot of timing involved. It makes sense to phase it so the entire project just flows,” he explained. “There will be a pretty tight design timeframe, and it will move pretty quick.”
Missouri Valley Superintendent Brent Hoesing said that groundbreaking will be planned around the end of August and the board would like to find a way to involve some students.
Principals Updates
Elementary School Principal Robin Holz reported that summer school is in full swing with approximately 20 students, along with extended year services for students receiving special services.
Brad Nichols, Missouri Valley Middle School Principal, attended the alumni banquet as the keynote speaker and reported to the board that he encouraged alum to come back to the school to visit with students about what they have done and how they have been successful.
“It was great to see a lot of the alums come back, and they enjoyed themselves,” he said. “I told them how proud we are of them, and that we want them to stay involved.”
Kristie Kruckman, High School Principal, reported to the board that the district was approved to participate in a college and career readiness pilot program in the state.
“We were one of only three districts from Green Hills AEA, and there will only be three schools from every AEA across the state, so we are one of about 30 schools in the state of Iowa who gets to participate,” she said.
Sharing Agreements
Following administration reports, the board considered, and ultimately approved, an operational sharing agreement with Tri-Center. The districts have shared Tri-Center’s Operations and Maintenance Manager, Michael Newman, for at least one school year.
This year, Missouri Valley with share Assistant School Business Official, Teresa Griffith, with Tri-Center as well.
Tri-Center has a newly hired School Business Official, as well as a newly hired Superintendent Secretary, so Griffith’s experience will help them get started.
Additionally, Tri-Center’s Newman has experience with boilers and HVAC, something the local district is in need of.
“This is a win-win for both districts,” Hoesing said.
Each employee will be shared 80/20, and both districts will receive funding from the state equivalent to the amount for five additional students at about $6,800 per student.
Activity student passes
At the May board meeting Director Bridget Myler asked if activity pass prices could be reduced to make it easier for more students to attend events.
Hoesing reported that, after researching, the annual income from student activity tickets totaled nearly $10,000 with local and non-local sales combined.
After searching all the schools in their conference, Hoesing reported that each of them charges fees ranging from $20 to $75. Missouri Valley charges $40 currently, and this money helps pay for officials and other activity costs.
“We can’t use general funds for any officials. Any money we use to pay officials has to come from activity revenue,” Hoesing said. “We can do away with it (charging activity fees) and try to figure out how we are going to balance (costs), but inevitably, if it doesn’t work and we bottom out, we are going to have to charge fees again, so it would be a one-year thing.”
Hoesing added that the district could cut the charges in half and hope to get more kids paying for the activity fees, which would help balance out the costs.
“Whatever we do, I want it to be sustainable,” Hoesing said.
The board chose to reduce the activity pass fee to $20 for the coming school year. Administration will determine if the change is sustainable, considering the costs associated with activities throughout the year, and the matter will be revisited next year.
Other Actions
Other actions taken by the board include:
• The board approved a resolution to accept bids for the bond of more than $4 million.
• The board approved Angie Williams as the PK-5 Level I investigator and Stefanie Larson as the 6-12 Level I investigator. These positions investigate allegations of bullying and harassment. Neither Williams nor Larson work directly for the district, but are Green Hills AEA employees. Missouri Valley Police Chief Ed Murray was appointed as the Level II investigator, in charge of investigating allegations of illegal activity.
• The board changed their meeting date from the third Monday of the month to the second Monday of the month effective beginning in August.
• The board approved the purchase of a used 68-passenger handicapped-accessible bus from Sergeant Bluff at a cost of $14,000.
• The board approved a bid from Heartland Scenic Studio, Inc. to replace the stage curtain at a cost of $16,150.
• The board approved the purchase of food service equipment with money that state requires the district to use or lose.
• The board approved a bid for flooring at nearly $18,000 from Kelly’s Carpet.
