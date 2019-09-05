Pictured above is the family of the late Martin Cline, a Navy veteran. Cline's commendations were presented to his family posthumously on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Pictured, from left to right, are Noah Nuzum; Jada Nuzum; and Cline's daughters, Mindy Nuzum and Jewel Nickolisen; Jackson Nickolisen; Rep. Steve King; Cline's daughter, Niki Frerichs; Matt Frerichs; Sydney Frerichs; Emma Frerichs; Nick Frerichs; and Cline's widow, Evie Cline.