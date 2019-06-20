Well the annual weekend of celebrating the community of Pisgah is back. Pisgah Play Days is this Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23.
Saturday’s fun in the community begins with the annual Pisgah Play Days Parade at 10 a.m. Parade registration begins at 8 a.m. on Second Street by the schoolhouse with lineup and judging beginning at 9 a.m. The parade route goes south on Second Street to Easton Trail, then west to First Street, and back north on First Street through downtown Pisgah.
The party continues after the parade in Pisgah City Park. There will be food, Bingo, a duck race, train rides, kids tattoos, and music, as well as a bounce house, inflatable water slide, kids obstacle course, and Joust. Wristbands are available, which are good only for the inflatables.
Duck Race tickets are available to buy at Loess Hills Country Corner in Pisgah and Jiffy Mart in Mondamin. There will also be a Hot Dog Eating Contest in City Park after the Duck Race winners are announced. Entrants must be 15 years old or older to compete in the Hot Dog Eating Contest. First person to eat all their hot dogs and buns will win $100. There is an entry fee.
The fifth annual West Harrison Alumni Baseball Game will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Pisgah Baseball Field during Pisgah Play Days. All past Hawkeyes are invited to participate in the game.
The weekend of celebration continues on Sunday morning with a Community Church Service at 10:30 a.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Pisgah. All are also invited to the Chicken Dinner at 11:30 a.m. following the service.
