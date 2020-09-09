Harrison County Home and Public Health was recently awarded the Platinum Level of the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America.
The Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health, launched in 2019, is the first national program to recognize employers who strive to create mentally healthy workplaces, according to a recent news release.
“This is a pilot program at MHA, so there are a lot of things they are still working through as the program gets more structure. However, as one of the first employers to achieve the Platinum Level, while also being easily the smallest employer so far, we hope that we can show any employer, no matter their size, that staff mental health is crucial to overall success of the employer, and we want to promote that however we can,” said HCHPH Administrator Brad Brake. “As the program gets off the ground at MHA, I hope we can encourage more Harrison County employers to seek their own Bell Seal.”
Employers interested in becoming certified at one of four levels – bronze, silver, gold, and platinum, will be assessed in five categories: workplace culture, insurance/benefits, wellness programs/perks, legal/ethical compliance, and leadership and community engagement.
In addition to the national recognition Bell Seal certification offers, employers will be offered the opportunity to learn about the impact mental health has on other workplace factors, such as:
• Recruiting and retention.
• Engagement and productivity.
• Reduced healthcare costs and lost revenue.
• Absenteeism and turnover.
Additionally, through the application process, employers will have the opportunity to learn about mental health resources for employees and teams.
HCHPH has several recognition measures in place for employees, according to Brake.
“In our primary common area, there is a wall of certificates giving recognition for number of years on the staff. Each anniversary, we update the certificate and recognize that staff member at that month’s staff meeting. There are also pins/plaques/and other awards as year milestones are hit,” Brake said. “We also try to make a big deal out of the various recognition weeks that are out there – nurses week, administrative support week, teachers week, boss’s day, etc. More than anything, I believe as a collective, there is just an overall culture that we are in this work together. This staff has tough jobs and encounter tough situations. Knowing that you are not going through that alone, I hope, leads to increased job satisfaction.”
