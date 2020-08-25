BILL OF SALE
Mocha Family Living Trust; Kenneth L & Marcus J Schnack; $11,000.00; Hangar #23 45'X30' Mo Valley Airport
COURT OFFICER DEED
Henry D Gruver Jr Estate; Thad M Pothast; $1.00; Lots 13 & 14 Block 34 Woodbine; ;
Maynard Ohl Estate; Adlyn Ohl; Lot 6 Block 62 2nd add Dunlap;
CONTRACT
John H & Myra J Kerger; Terry D Kerger; $55,000.00; 5.15.2025; W1/2 Lot 5 Block 9 WLICO's 1st Woodbine;
Marvin Pfeifer & Carl Farmer; Joshua & Alyssa Johnson; ; $279,000.00; 6.1.2030; pt NENE, pt SENE 10-78-44;
Wilbur Cleaver; Mark Pulsifer; $30,000.00; 2.15.2024; Lots 1,2,3, & 4 Block 104 Grassland Mo Valley
Dondi R Arrick; Walter Mason Jr; $9,000.00; E1/2 Lot 1 Block 16 Mo Valley
LEASE
DGOGDunlapia02052020 LLC; Dolgencorp LLC; 2.18.2035; Parcel D SWNW 10-81-41
Mark Ingham & Terrie Shorts; Debra Surber; $100/mo; pt Lot 1 SESW 13-79-43
REAL ESTATE MORTGAGE
James E & Jane E Grady; Farm Credit Services of America FLCA; $361,490.92; 5.1.2050; pt W1/2NW 27-81-41;
Eric D & Rachel L Davis; Logan State Bank; $40,000.00; Lot 20 Country Club Estates; ;
Larry Knowski; ; MERS; $370,500.00; 11.18.2093; Parcel A NENW 14-80-44;
Larry Knowski; Federal Housing Authority; ; $370,500.00; 11.18.2093; Parcel A NENW 14-80-44; ;
Emily Sidders; MERS; $150,100.00; Lots 5 & 6 Block 11 Willow Park Mo Valley;
Brian & Sheila Muell; MERS; $215,033.00; 7.1.2050; pt NESW 2-78-44 1 sq acre + Par A;
Nicholas & Kristine Garaycochea; MERS; $66,750.00; 7.1.2035; E39' Lots 9 & 10 Block 20 Mo Valley;
Christopher Hartwig; Logan State Bank; $81,000.00; 7.1.2035; E1/2 Lot 4 Exc N30', E1/2 Lot 5, E1/2 N15' E140' Lot 6 Block 36 Reel's Logan;
Amanda K Landon; Logan State Bank; $35,000.00; 6.15.2035; Parcel A pt Lots C & D SWSW 13-79-43;
Michael & Kristine Burke; MERS; $258,500.00; 6.1.2035; Lot 4 Cottonwood Hills PH I;
Laramie & Krista Shaffer; Logan State Bank; $138,803.00; 7.1.2050; Parcel C pt SESE 21-79-43;
William S& Christine A DeWitt; MERS; $118,000.00; 7.1.2030; Lots 6 & 7 Jones add II;
Robert D & Brandy J Klaahsen; Farmers Trust & Savings Bank; $25,000.00; 5.5.2050; Lot 2 Block 57 WLICO's 1st Woodbine;
Bruce & Cindy Romey; MERS; $54,021.00; 7.1.2035; Lot 1 & E12' Lot 2 exc N91.36' Block 68 TLCO's 3rd Mo Valley;
Eric E & Kandice J Wallis; Great Western Bank; $40,000.00; 7.10.2030; pt SWSW, pt NWSW 3-78-43;
Dale A & Ann M Clark; Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company; $1,000,000.00; pt NWNW, pt NENW, N1044.0' NW 18-80-44, pt S1/2E1/2SW 7-80-44, NE 19-80-44, NW 20-80-44;
Jason E & Ashley K Burnham; Arbor Bank; $200,000.00; 7.1.2050; N1/2NWSE, SENWSE, pt N1/2SWSE, Parcel A pt NESE 13-79-43 + Esmnt;
Randal Lee & Tracy Ann Swift; United Bank of Iowa; $63,335.00; 7.6.2050; Parcel A SWSE 27-80-43;
Joseph Dean & Holly Marie Miller; Logan State Bank; $209,200.00; 8.1.2040; pt N1/2SWSW 30-78-43;
Two Oaks Red Angus LLC, Kickin' Creek Farms LLC; Farm Credit Services of America FLCA; $375,000.00; 7.1.2050; N1/2SENW, N1/2 Lot 1 SWNW 1-80-42;
Dustin E & Jamie J Bergstrom; MERS; $297,500.00; 8.1.2050; Parcel D & E12a S1/2SENE 10-78-44;
John Patrick & Glenda Fay Erlewine; MERS; $97,185.00; 8.1.2050; Lot 4 Block 39 Woodbine;
Philip Smith; MERS; $148,000.00; 7.1.2035; Parcel C pt NWSE 3-78-44;
Gingerich Structures LLC; United Bank of Iowa; $330,000.00; pt SWSW 17-78-44;
Mary J Lyman; Great Western Bank; $68,000.00; 6.10.2030; pt NESE 6-79-43;
Amy M & Brandon M Doiel; MERS; $227,000.00; 7.1.2040; Parcel A pt SESW 19-80-43
Perry L & Debora J Weber; American National Bank; $55,000.00; 7.3.2025; pt SENE 15-78-44
Lindsay M Poore; Veridian Credit Union; $20,000.00; Parcel A pt SWSW 11-78-42
Mark Joseph & Chaise Kalynn Mefferd; United Bank of Iowa; $42,000.00; Lot 6 Block 62 2nd add Dunlap
Mark Joseph & Chaise Kalynn Mefferd; United Bank of Iowa; $42,000.00; Lot 6 Block 62 2nd add Dunlap
Jason Donald & Nicole Lynne Brinker; MERS; $385,000.00; 8.1.2050; Lot 65 Eagle Ridge Acres PH IV
Mark V & Sara Guinan; Logan State Bank; $300,000.00; Lot 8 Country Club Estates
James A & Suzanna K O'Day; First National Bank of Omaha; $32,000.00; 7.3.2050; pt NENE 5-79-41
Scott S & Amber D Nelson; MERS; $131,000.00; 8.1.2040; Par A pt lot 2 SWSE, Par C pt lot 1 of 3, pt lot 2 SWSE 24-80-42
Jami Eileen Bertelsen & Paul Helgenberger; Washington County Bank; $275,000.00; pt NWSW. W1/2NESW 23-79-43
Michael Zagozda & Jacqlynn Reiter; MERS; $383,200.00; 8.1.2050; SENE 24-78-44 + Esmnts
GSE LLC; Washington County Bank; $40,000.00; Lot 8 Block 20 Pisgah
Edward & Judy Adair; MERS; $216,000.00; 8.1.2050; pt NWSW 3-78-43
Tyler & Sarah Graybill; MERS; $234,671.00; 8.1.2050; Lot 9 Timber Valley Estates
Performance AG Service LLC; Availa Bank; $1,500,000.00; 7.10.2050; Parcel B NWNW 20-78-44
David & Angie Squires; MERS; $117,826.00; 8.1.2050; Lots 7 & 8 Block 84 MVREICO's 1st Mo Valley
ChickoLatta LLC; Gallus Capital Debt Fund I LP; $148,000.00; 7.15.2025; E1/2SWNE 10-78-43
RELEASE
Midstates Bank NA; Patrick J Grady; PT; SWSW 27-81-41;
MERS; Christopher Cleaver; Lot 10 Timber Valley Estates;
Logan State Bank; Jesse A Render; ; E39' Lots 9 & 10 Block 20 Mo Valley;
First National Bank of Omaha; Adam P & Katlin E Scott; E1/4NWNW 10-78-43;
Shelby County State Bank; Gail R & Robin R Peterson; SWSW 24-78-41, SESE 23-78-41;
Core Bank; Herman E & Frances Mensching; Parcels A & B NWNW 9-80-43;
Midstates Bank NA; Jesse A Render; E39' Lots 9 & 10 Block 20 Mo Valley;
Community Bank; Becky Ann Bonham; N124.90' of E1/2 Lot 14 Block 69 3rd add Dunlap;
Centris Federal Credit Union; Scott J & Abby Peters; Lot 14 South Pointe Estates;
SW Iowa Housing Trust Fund; David Jr & Rachel Mahlberg; N1/2 Lot 7 all Lot 8 Block 18 WLICO's 1st Woodbine;
SW Iowa Housing Trust Fund; Caden J McDonald; S40' Lot 4 & N20' Lot 5 Block 7 Logan;
MERS; Franklin E & Victoria M Stamm; S5' Lot 3 All lot 4 Block D Winter's add Woodbine
Washington County Bank; Kristen M & Travis L Maasen; S90' NWNW 11-78-44
American National Bank; James L & Cami S Ettleman; Parcel D pt of Parcel C SENE 8-78-43
American National Bank; Perry L Weber; pt Lot K of Lot 3 SENE 15-78-44
MERS; William & Kristin Pauley; Lots 10 & 11 Block 10 Persia
First National Bank of Omaha; Caden J McDonald; REL; S40' Lot 4 & N20' Lot 5 Block 7 Logan
First National Bank of Omaha; Annette & David W Kuhlman; pt SE 10-79-45
First National Bank of Omaha; Jason Donald & Nicole Lynne Brinker; Lot 65 Eagle Ridge Acres PH IV
MERS; Steven R Briles; Lots 5 & 6 Block 11 Willow Park Mo Valley
Harrison County REC; James R O'Neill; ; ; REL; S1/2SW 29-78-42 N 1/2N1/2 32-78-42
Veridian Credit Union; Laramie & Krista Shaffer; Parcel C pt SESE 21-79-43
MERS; William S & Christine A DeWitt; Lot 6 Jones add II
MERS; Kimberly K Ohl; Lot 9 Block 93 Sunnyside Mo Valley
Midstates Bank NA; David & Maureen Mann; N1/2SW 10-80-42
Farmers Trust & Savings Bank; Joseph John & Pamela Ann Heller; pt NWSE 10-81-41
First National Bank of Omaha; Darrell M & Angela M Howard; Lots 1,2,3 & 4 Block 2 California Junction
JP Morgan Chase Bank; Earl & Glenda M Malone; Lots 3 & 4 Block 10 Dunlap
Logan State Bank; Corey L Neubauer & Barbara J Vitek; Lot 20 Country Club Estates
MERS; Joseph Dean & Holly Marie Miller; fr N1/2SWSWSW 30-78-43
MERS; Jason D Thompson; Lot 14 Huntington Hills
Bank of the West; Jason D Thompson; Lot 14 Huntington Hills
Washington County Bank; Nathaniel Vaughn & Angela Faye Alvis; Parcel B SESE 12-79-43
Washington County Bank; Shawna M & Scott A Harris; Lot 4 Block 56 Woodbine
MERS; Robbie D & Jodi L Davis; Parcel C pt NWSE 3-78-44
MERS; Duane S & Angela S Cunard; ; 1 sq a NESW 2-78-44
MERS; Kathryn (Wohlers) & Jacob Stone; Parcel A NESW 29-78-43
Farm Credit Services of America; Theodore M & Stephanie Kay Faoro; Parcel A NENE, NWNE, SWNE, PT NW 29-79-44
MERS; Jared P Moores; Parcel A pt SESW 25-80-42
Logan State Bank; Brenton P & Jenna Hoesing; Lot 28 Eagle Ridge Acres PH II
MERS; Dennis Stoner & Susan A Rains; pt NENE 19-80-41
QUIT CLAIM DEED
Adlyn Marie Ohl; Eric Wiggins; Lot 6 Block 62 2nd add Dunlap;
Robert E Martens ETAL; Stephen M & Rozanne M Axtell; $1.00; Parcel A pt SWNW 28-78-44;
William F Moore; Melissa O'Dowd; $1.00; NWSE 9-80-44;
Darlene Monahan; Connie Prososki; ; $15,000.00; Lots 43, 44 & 45 Block 12 LSV;
Rachel Cox; Edward Cox Jr; $1.00; Lots 18 & 19 Block 8 LSV
William Ely ; Sharrie Ely; $1.00; Lot 7 NESW 30-79-44
Roger W & Patricia A Melby; Harold W Kean; $1.00; Lots 55 & 56 Shadow Hill Estates
James M Lewis; Stephanie DeMaria; pt NENW 33-79-41
Heather L Allyn f/k/a Heather L Grimes; Hugh E Grimes Jr; $1.00; E40' of W80' Lot 5, E40' of W80' of W80' Lot B sd of Lot 4 Block 22 Mo Valley
Paul Joseph Helgenberger; Jami Eileen Bertelsen; $1.00; pt NWSW. W1/2NESW 23-79-43
Josh Walker; Bruce & Patricia Chapin; $9,500.00; Lots 11 & 12 Block 8 LSV
WARRANTY DEED
Deborah L Hightower Revocable Trust; Veronica Raisch Brantz; TS; $1.00; 1/4 INT Lot 4 Oak Hills Estates;
Thomas A Hightower Revocable Trust; Veronica Raisch Brantz; TS; $1.00; 1/4 INT Lot 4 Oak Hills Estates;
Patrick J Grady; James E & Jane E Grady; $1.00; SWNW 27-81-41;
Corey L Neubauer & Barbara L Davis; Eric D & Rachel L Davis; $1.00; 7/24/2020; Lot 20 Country Club Estates;
Steven R Briles; Emily Sidders; $1.00; Lots 5 & 6 Block 11 Willow Park Mo Valley;
Duane S & Angela S Cunard; Brian & Sheila Muell; $1.00; pt NESW 2-78-44 1 sq acre + Par A;
Jesse A Render; Nicholas & Kristine Garaycochea; $1.00; E39' Lots 9 & 10 Block 20 Mo Valley;
William J & Sue R Corrin; Daniel & Jenna Corrin; $1.00; pt SWNW 32-78-42;
Robbie D & Jodi L Davis; Phillip Smith; $1.00; Parcel C NWSE 3-78-44;
Drew & Arron McWilliams; Jason E & Ashley K Burnham; $1.00; N1/2NWSE, SENWSE, pt N1/2SWSE, Parcel A pt NESE 13-79-43 + Esmnt;
Ronald G & Esther M Sindelar; Veronica Raisch Brantz; $1.00; 1/2 INT Lot 4 Oak Hills Estates;
Lemuel McIntosh; Adam & Jennifer Hoyt; $1.00; SESE 18-78-44;
Mathew T, Jamie L, Martin A, Rachel L & Michel B Gross; 4 Gross Car Wash; $1.00; S45' Lot 2, all Lot 3, N20' Lot 4 Block 43 Reel's Logan;
Patricia Frances Leytham; John Patrick & Glenda Fay Erlewine; $1.00; Lot 4 Block 39 Woodbine;
LaVonne L.M. Morrison Estate; Perry Weber; $40,000.00; W50' Lots 9 & 10 Block 57 TLCO's 2nd Mo Valley;
Dallas R & Philis A Blazek; Shawn M Bruening & Shane A Blazek; $1.00; 1/2 INT Lands in 15-81-44;
Quicken Loans Inc; Federal National Mortgage Association; SP $1.00; Parcel A pt Lot 2 NESW 14-79-43
City of Mondamin; Barry B Barrineau; Temp ESMNT; Lot 1, Lots 2 & 3 exc S170' of lots 2 & 3 Block 17 2nd add Mondamin
Edwin L & Marilyn A Myer; Danelle Myer; pt NESE, pt SESE 33-79-44
James Goodman; Harrison County REC; $1.00; Parcel B pt NENE 18-81-44
Eric Wiggins; Mark & Chaise Mefferd; $12,500.00; Lot 6 Block 62 2nd add Dunlap
Sandra K Pelton; Michael J Zehner & Annessa E Gross; $1.00; W95' Lot 6 & W95' of S10' Lot 7 Block 48 Woodbine
Cory J & Amy C Jackson; Cory J & Amy C Jackson; $1.00; NENE exc E803.25', Lot 2 SENE Exc E803.25', Lot 1 NWNE, Parcel B of Lot 2 NWNE exc Parcel A of Lot 1 NWNE all in 29-80-44
Cory J & Amy C Jackson; Cory J & Amy C Jackson; $1.00; ; pt SW 9-79-44
Cheryl Athay; Debra Carroll; $1.00; Lot 9 Block 29 Blair's Mo Valley
Patricia Nutt; Robert & Karen Donscheski; $1.00; S50' of N120' Lot 13 Block 67 Dunlap
Stephen C & Susan A Wertzberger; Michael Zagozda & Jacqlynn Reiter; $1.00; SENE 24-78-44 + Esmnts
Bradley & Arienne Viterna; Derek Hamik & Alyssa Blum; $1.00; pt NENW20-79-41 exc Parcel B
Nicole L & Jason D Brinker; Tyler & Sarah Graybill; $1.00; Lot 9 Timber Valley Estates
Ernest O Jr & Connie J Wede; Shawn & Jennifer Kelly; $1.00; Lots 7 & 8 Block 84 MVREICO's 1st Mo Valley
Shawn & Jennifer Kelly; David Allen & Angie Jo Squires; $1.00; Lots 7 & 8 Block 84 MVREICO's 1st Mo Valley
Missouri Valley Properties LLC; Noah Allmon; $1.00; N40' of S110' Lots 4 & 5 Block 38 Blair's Mo Valley
