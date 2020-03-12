Chase Pester, Dylan Blake, and Ashlyn Blake earned Western Valley Conference all-conference honors for their performance during the 2019-2020 basketball season.
Chase Pester was named to the boys first-team all-conference list. As a junior, he averaged 10.2 points per game and averaged six rebounds. He scored 183 points and collected 108 rebounds. He also had 26 assists, 21 steals, and 66 blocks.
Senior Dylan Blake was named to second-team all-conference. He led the Rams in scoring with 197 points and averaged 10.4 points per game. He recorded 16 assists, 19 steals, and had 28 points.
For the MVAOCOU girls, Ashlyn Blake was named to the WVC second-team. She led the Lady Rams in scoring as she averaged 15.1 points per game and totaled 318 points. She also had a team-high 48 steals and grabbed 52 rebounds.
Four Rams were named to honorable mention. Senior Drew Gothier and junior Jamison Thies earned honors for the boys.
Gothier averaged 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He finished the season with 162 points, 83 rebounds, 21 assists, and 23 steals.
Thies led the boys in assists with 27. He also had 22 steals, 39 rebounds and scored 134 points.
Senior Avery Ehlers and junior Reese Petersen were honorable mention selections the girls.
During her senior season, Ehlers had 72 points and 39 rebounds.
Petersen was second on the team in scoring with 131 and averaged 6.2 points per game. She led the team with 39 assists. She also had 31 steals and 40 rebounds.
*The boys stats do not include stats from their final game.
Western Valley Conference
Boys Basketball
All-Conference Team
2019-2020
First-Team
*Cooper DeJean 11 OABCIG; *Ben Thelander 12 Lawton Bronson; *Garrett Trapp 11 River Valley; Christian Heilbuth 12 Siouxland Christian; Matthew Christophersen 12 Kingsley Pierson; Logan Fiege 12 West Monona; Jonah DeRoos 12 Siouxland Christian; William Grote 12 OABCIG; Tyler Towne 11 River Valley; Chase Pester 11 MVAOCOU; Mitchell Countryman 12 Woodbury Central
*unanimous selection
Second-Team
Caleb Kistenmacher 12 Ridge View; Gavin DeJager 12 Lawton Bronson; Dalton DuBois 11 Siouxland Christian; Bo Clausen 11 Ridge View; Carter Copple 12 Westwood; Dylan Blake 12 MVAOCOU; Austin Trotter 09 Lawton Bronson; Daman Bowman 12 Kingsley Pierson; Cameron Pierson 11 Siouxland Christian
Final Standings
OA-BCIG ...............................9-0
Siouxland Christian............. 7-2
Lawton-Bronson................... 7-2
River Valley ...........................7-2
Kingsley-Pierson.................. 3-6
West Monona........................ 3-6
MVAOCOU ...........................3-6
Ridge View............................. 3-6
Woodbury Central................ 2-7
Westwood ..............................1-8
Season & Tournament
Champions: OA-BCIG
Western Valley Conference
Girls Basketball
All-Conference Team
2019-2020
First-Team
*Jayde Barto 12 Kingsley Pierson; *Mallory McCall 11 West Monona; *Kenzee Wunschel 12 Ridge View; Maddie Paulsen 12 Woodbury Central; Jaeden Ferris 09 Westwood; McKenzie Goodwin 10 Kingsley Pierson; Haley Williams 12 Lawton Bronson; Carly Murphy 11 OABCIG
*unanimous selection
Second-Team
Camrin Baird 10 Woodbury Central; Lexi Lander 12 West Monona; Lindsie Graff 11 Woodbury Central; Anya Kistenmacher 11 Ridge View; Riley Doenhoefer 12 Siouxland Christian; Briley Pike 11 Westwood; Delaney Iseminger 11 Kingsley Pierson; Cassie Jones 11 Siouxland Christian; Ashlyn Blake 10 MVAOCOU
Final Standings
Woodbury Central ................9-0
Kingsley-Pierson .................7-2
West Monona........................ 7-2
Westwood ..............................7-2
Ridge View............................. 5-4
OABCIG................................. 4-5
Lawton-Bronson ...................3-6
Siouxland Christian............. 2-7
MVAOCOU ............................1-8
River Valley............................ 0-9
Regular Season Champions:
Woodbury Central
Tournament Champions:
Kingsley-Pierson
