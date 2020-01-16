MVAOCOU 45
South Central Calhoun 86
Jan. 6
The MVAOCOU boys basketball team started 2020 with the first of two non-conference games as they faced South Central Calhoun on Jan. 6.
MVAOCOU trailed by six points after the first quarter before SCC scored 34 points in the second on their way to a 86-45 victory.
Two MVAOCOU players scored in double figures. Dylan Blake had 14 points and Chase Pester had 11 points. Pester also had five rebounds and four blocks.
Cayden Henderson had seven points and four rebounds, and Kolby Nutt added six points.
MVAOCOU 39
Alta-Aurelia 58
Jan. 7
Alta-Aurelia scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to get past MVAOCOU, 58-39, on Jan. 7.
Drew Gothier led the Rams in scoring with 13 points. Dylan Blake and Chase Pester each had eight.
The Rams had nine steals and nine blocks against Alta-Aurelia as Brady Seuntjens had four steals and Pester had three steals and eight blocks.
MVAOCOU 54
Kingsley-Pierson 44
Jan. 10
MVAOCOU picked up their second conference win of the season on Jan. 10 as they beat Kingsley-Pierson, 54-44.
Dylan Blake led the Rams with 18 points, while Chase Pester had 15 points. Drew Gothier added nine points. Pester also had seven blocks and six rebounds.
Kolby Nutt had a balanced game, recording six points, four steals, and four rebounds in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.