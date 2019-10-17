The MVAOCOU Rams football team came out on fire Friday night in their gridiron matchup with the Missouri Valley Big Reds on Bill Mac Field in Mapleton.
The Rams had the first offensive possession of the game and quarterback Brady Seuntjens connected with receiver Drew Gothier for a 76-yard touchdown pass on the third play from scrimmage to give the Rams a 6-0 lead with just 58 seconds gone in the first quarter.
A holding penalty nullified a good two-point conversion run, then a pass to Kolby Nutt fell incomplete on the retry.
Missouri Valley responded on its ensuing first possession, grounding it out on the ground for a nine play, 71-yard drive with running back Nick Haynes carrying the load. Haynes capped off the drive with a 19-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion run by Cole Lange gave the Big Reds an 8-6 lead.
The Rams were forced to punt on their next possession, but regained the ball at their own 45-yard line after a Missouri Valley fumble on a pitch to the running back that was recovered by Nutt.
The Rams drive stalled out after just two yards, and they were forced to punt it away on the second play of the second quarter.
The Big Reds continued the ground attack, driving 85 yards and capping it off with a Haynes 32-yard touchdown run. The successful two-point conversion made it 16-6 Big Reds.
The Rams offense was stifled once again by Missouri Valley’s defense, and the Rams turned the ball over on downs at their own 44-yard line after losing two yards on a fourth and one run by Kolby Scott.
Missouri Valley took advantage of the good field possession and was in the end zone five plays later on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Haynes. The two-point conversion pass made it 24-6 with 2:36 remaining in the half.
The Rams tried to take to the air on their next possession, but three incomplete passes forced them to punt from their own 20-yard line, giving Missouri Valley the ball back at the Rams 42.
The Rams defense came up big, stopping Missouri Valley and forcing a turnover on downs at the Rams 47. Missouri Valley was flagged for pass interference with five seconds left in the half, allowing one more play from the Missouri Valley 43. Seuntjens connected with Justice McCartney for a pass reception that ended at around the 30-yard line as time expired.
The second period started with Missouri Valley getting the ball at their own 32-yard line after the opening kickoff. Six plays into the drive, on first and 20 on their 42-yard line following a holding penalty against the Big Reds, Missouri Valley fumbled the ball on a high snap over the quarterback’s head. The loose ball was recovered by Missouri Valley’s Haynes, who returned it for a touchdown. The return left two yellow flags on the field, as well as two Rams players on the ground with leg injuries.
The touchdown was nullified by a blocking in the back penalty, while Kalvin Prell was assisted off the field by teammates with a noticeable limp, and Hunter Soll was taken off the field by ambulance with a possible broken leg/ankle.
When play resumed, Missouri Valley had first and 30 at their own 32-yard line. Eight plays and 38 yards later, an injury to a Big Reds player halted play and he was immobilized by rescue personnel and put on a backboard with a possible neck/back injury before also leaving the field by ambulance. The game was then delayed for 17 minutes in order to get medical coverage from Danbury ambulance that allowed play to resume.
On the next play, Missouri Valley’s Gavin Bartalini ran for a 30-yard touchdown, which was followed by a two-point conversion run to make it 32-6, which is how the third quarter ended.
The Big Reds extended their lead on the first play of the fourth quarter when Eric McIlnay ran for a 48-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion run by Haynes made it 40-6.
A blocked punt picked up by Missouri Valley ended the Rams next offensive series, giving the Big Reds a 46-6 lead with 9:18 left in the game.
The Big Reds utilized the onside kick successfully and had the ball at the 50-yard line, but a fumble three plays later by the Rams T.J. Nutt gave the Rams the ball at the Big Reds 46. Fourth plays later, on fourth and 11, Kolby Scott connected on a 39-yard pass to Gothier to set up first and goal at the 9-yard line. Scott had runs of 5 yards and 1 yard before Justice McCartney ran it into the end zone from 3 yards out. An incompletion on the two-point conversion kept the score at 46-12, which held up to game’s end.
At press time, no official offensive statistics were available online for the Rams. Defensively, Scott had 7.0 tackles, Prell had 5.5 tackles, McCartney had 4.5 tackles, Dawson Hammon and Colby Wunschel and 3.5 tackles each, and Gothier and Blake Paulsen had 3.0 tackles each. Kolby Nutt, T.J. Nutt, and Scott each had fumble recoveries for the Rams.
Missouri Valley had 401 yards of total offense in the game with Haynes leading the way with 185 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and two receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown. Bartalini was 3 of 7 passing for 22 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 93 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.
The Rams (0-2/1-5) are on the road this Friday, Oct. 11, traveling to Cherokee, Washington (0-2/1-5) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
1 2 3 4 F
MV 8 16 8 14 46
MVAOCOU 6 0 0 6 12
Class 1A District 9
District Overall
W L W L
Missouri Valley 2 0 4 2
Treynor 2 0 6 0
Underwood 1 1 5 1
East Sac County 1 1 2 4
Cherokee, Wash. 0 2 1 5
MVAOCOU 0 2 1 5
