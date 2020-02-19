MVAOCOU Boys
Rock Valley
Feb. 17
The Rams traveled to Rock Valley for their opening round of the postseason on Monday, Feb. 17. MVAOCOU lost 72-43 to Rock Valley to finish their season with a record of 6-17. The Rams have four seniors on roster: Dylan Blake, Kolby Nutt, Drew Gothier, and Cayden Henderson.
MVAOCOU Girls 11
Underwood 52
Feb. 15
The MVAOCOU girls basketball season came to an end on Feb. 15 as they lost, 52-11, to Underwood in the first round of Regional action.
Reese Petersen finished with four points and Avery Ehlers had three points. Cheslee Yockey led the Rams on the boards as she collected seven rebounds. Ehlers had five. Ashlyn Blake collected four steals.
The Rams finish their season with a record of 4-17 and have two seniors on their roster, MaKenzie Smith and Avery Ehlers.
MVAOCOU Boys 52
Underwood 61
Feb. 13
After trailing 30-15 at halftime, MVAOCOU was able to rally back in the second half to force overtime with Underwood on Feb. 13. The score was tied at 50-50 at the end of regulation. In overtime, the Eagles outscored the Rams 11-2 to get the 61-52 win.
MVAOCOU Boys 60
West Monona 37
Feb. 11
The Rams picked up their sixth win of the season as they beat West Monona, 60-37.
MVAOCOU Boys 38
IKM-Manning 61
Feb. 10
MVAOCOU started their busy final week of the regular season by hosting IKM-Manning on Feb. 10. The Wolves were able to get a 61-38 victory over the Rams.
Dawson Gress led the Rams with 15 points. He also had three rebounds.
Chase Pester finished with eight points, four rebounds, and four blocks. Jamison Thies knocked down three three-pointers for six points.
MVAOCOU Girls 31
IKM-Manning 70
Feb. 10
IKM-Manning used a big third quarter on their way to beating MVAOCOU, 70-31, on Feb. 10.
Ashlyn Blake led the Rams with 15 points while Reese Petersen had five points. Blake also had three steals and Petersen had three assists.
