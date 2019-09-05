The Lady Rams traveled to Neola on Aug. 30 to open their 2019 season.
MVAOCOU faced some tough competition as they lost to Tri-Center (21-7, 21-6), Glenwood (21-3, 21-4), Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (21-6, 21-9), and Sidney (21-4, 21-12).
Abbi Boysen had three kills, and Emily Kovarna and Cadence Koenigs each had two.
Avery Ehlers had a strong night serving as she was 12 of 13 with three aces. Anna Heck had two aces.
Ehlers and Ellen Mallory each had nine assists on the night while Heck had five.
The Rams opened the Western Valley Conference season on Sept. 3 against Woodbury Central then travel to Sioux City for a quadrangular on Thursday, Sept. 5, and Sioux City North tournament on Saturday, Sept. 7.
