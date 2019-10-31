The MVAOCOU Rams season came to an end on the road Friday, Oct. 25, as the team traveled to Wall Lake to take on the East Sac County Raiders in district action.
The Rams were without starting quarterback Brady Seuntjens and backup quarterback Kolby Scott in the Friday night tilt due to injuries. The Rams defense was also down six starters from the beginning of the year as the result of injuries.
The Raiders dominated the first half of play, jumping out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter, leading ESC to a 62-6 victory over the Rams.
ESC got its first touchdown of the game on a 45-yard punt return after the Rams’ first offensive possession. After a four and out for the Rams, ESC then scored on its first offensive play of the game on a 29-yard pass from Griff O’Neill to Quinton Ludwig.
The Raiders got on the board one more time in the period on a 10-yard touchdown reception from O’Neill to Derek Aschinger. The extra point kick was blocked by the Rams to keep the score 20-0.
ESC extended its lead in the second quarter, scoring 28 points to go up 55-0 at the half. The Raiders put together scoring drives of 15 yards, 85 yards, 19 yards, and 51 yards in the period.
Aschinger got his second and third touchdown of the game, scoring on a 12-yard pass reception and a 55-yard run. O’Neill also connected with Tyler Schmitt for a 19-yard touchdown pass, then handed off to Nathan Thomsen for a 16-yard touchdown run.
The second half was played under the 35-point continuous clock rule, and both teams scored touchdowns in the third period before playing to a stalemate in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders got on the scoreboard first in the third quarter, scoring on a 16-yard Jake Paysen rushing touchdown that put the Raiders up 62-0 following the extra point kick.
The Rams’ scoring drive began on the MVAOCOU 42-yard line on the ensuing possession and took just one play when Drew Gothier dropped back to the 39-yard line and connected with Kolby Nutt at around the Rams 47, who then took it to the end zone. The two-point conversion attempt failed on an incomplete pass, keeping the score at 62-6, which would hold up to the end of the game.
For the game, the Rams had a total of 96 yards of total offense – getting 100 yards through the air and -4 yards on the ground. Drew Gothier was 5 of 13 passing for 100 yards. Noah Oberreuter rushed for 10 yards on seven carries. Nutt had three receptions for 93 yards.
East Sac County had 356 yards of total offense in the game. O’Neill was 7-9 passing for 120 yards and four touchdowns, while Aschinger had 89 yards rushing and three touchdowns on six carries to lead the Raiders’ ground game.
The Rams finish the season with a 1-8 overall record, going 0-5 in Class 1A District 9 play. ESC finished the season with 4-5/3-2 record. Leading the district were Treynor (9-0/5-0) and Underwood (8-1/4-1)
1 2 3 4 F
MVAOCOU 0 0 6 0 6
Treynor 20 35 7 0 62
Class 1A District 9
District Overall
W L W L
Treynor 5 0 9 0
Underwood 4 1 8 1
East Sac County 3 2 4 5
Missouri Valley 2 3 4 5
Cherokee, Wash. 1 4 2 7
MVAOCOU 0 5 1 8
