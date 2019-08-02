MVAOCOU 4
Boyer Valley 0
July 8
MVAOCOU scored four runs in the first two innings as they beat Boyer Valley in a non-conference game on July 8.
The Rams had just five hits in the game, led by Dylan Marshall, who had two hits. Ely Fundermann, Brecken Hayes, and Haden Kuhl each had a hit.
Fundermann had three stolen bases.
Zak Scott had 12 strikeouts in his six innings of work on the hill. He allowed two hits and had no walks. Brady Seuntjens pitched the final inning. He allowed no hits and had two strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 12
Whiting 0
July 9
The Rams closed out the regular season on July 9 with a 12-0 win over Whiting on July 9.
Zak Scott and Brady Seuntjens each had two hits, while Ely Fundermann, Aaron Michael, Dylan Marshall, Cameron Boyle, and Blake Paulsen each had a hit.
Eleven of the Rams’ 12 runs were from RBIs. Boyle and Paulsen each had three RBIs and Scott and Marshall each had two.
On the mound, Michael had nine strikeouts in five innings of work. He allowed just one hit and had one walk. Seuntjens closed out the game, allowing no hits, walking two, and striking out two.
The Rams faced Alta-Aurelia on July 16 in the District Semi-Finals. The winner will face the winner of Missouri Valley/Hinton game in the District Finals on at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, in Hinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.