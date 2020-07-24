Morningside College sophomores Tyler Carney of Ames and JoHannah McKibben of Mapleton and head coach Dave Nash’s 2020 men’s and women’s track and field programs were recognized by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Thursday, July 16.
Carney and McKibben picked up the association’s All-Academic Athlete honors. Overall, there were 452 men from 126 institutions across all National Collegiate Athletic Association and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ divisions who gained All-Academic Athlete status.
Criteria for the All-Academic Athletic accolade includes a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either the faculty representative, compliance coordinator or registrar’s office.
Athletic criteria for the award includes achieving an “A” or “B” standard in a championship event, certifiable by the place on the NAIA’s descending order lists on Track and Field Results Reporting System, and completing at least two semesters or three quarters at the certifying institution.
The Morningside men were one of 43 teams honored, and the Maroon women were one of 57 groups recognized.
Criteria for the team award includes the cumulative grade-point average for all student-athletes on the institution’s eligibility certificate for indoor and/or outdoor track and field must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either the faculty representative, compliance coordinator, or registrar’s office.
