May 15
The season started off with a great game between Mapleton and Anthon. The Rams had the lead for three innings, but Anthon came back in the fourth.
The Lady Rams came up short, losing 3-2 in seven innings. A couple defensive miscues were the difference in the game.
The Rams did manage to get four base hits off a tough pitcher. Those with hits were Renee Oberreuter, Reagan Seuntjens, Ashlyn Davis, and Trista Ohlmeier
Each had a base hit. Ava Wooster had an RBI. Seuntjens had 11 strikeouts and allowed two hits and three walks on the mound.
It was an exciting game from start to finish.
May 16
After a tough loss, the Rams decided to take care of business against Moville 1 in a quick fashion, winning 14-2 in four innings.
Leading the charge was Chelsey Paulsen with two hits. Reagan Seuntjens, Kameron Prell, and Sophie Stodola each added a hit. Jersey Gray added an RBI.
Seuntjens pitched three innings, striking out seven and allowing two hits. Kenzey Davis pitched the fourth, allowing no hits and one strikeout.
