Regular Meeting
Schleswig City Council
September 9, 2019 – 7:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, D. Jacoby, T. ...Kluender, & L. Teut.
Motion made by Miller/Hanlin to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion made by Teut/Kluender to approve the August 12, 2019 minutes. All ayes.
Motion made by Jacoby/Miller to approve the following bills. All ayes.
Acco, Chemicals...211.95
Aikman, Suzi, Janitorial...45.00
Andresen, Bob, Reimbursement...27.00
Barco, Parts...858.38
Bomgaars, Supplies...84.71
Card Services, Postage...6.30
Counsel, Copier Maintenance Contract...67.55
Treasurer, Taxes...142.00
Dgr Engineering, Engineering Services...18,350.00
Fareway, Supplies...14.56
Great America Financial, Copier Contract...53.25
Imfoa, Training...30.00
Internal Revenue Service, Fed/Fica Tax...3,025.87
Iowa Dept Of Revenue, Sales/Excise Tax...810.00
Ipers, Ipers...1,434.21
Kck’s Food And Fuel, Fuel...286.16
Mangold Testing, Fees...540.00
Mapleton Press, Publishing Fees...81.34
Mid American, Electricity...3,651.05
Mp Construction, Repair...7,078.10
Nepper Law Firm, Legal Fees...320.00
Ppp Design, Web Hosting...145.70
R & S Waste Disposal, Garbage Hauling...550.00
Sedore, Al, Dumpster/Fee Reimbursment...304.52
Storey Kenworthy, Forms...323.79
Us Post Office, Postage...120.05
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Water...4,816.50
Wellmark, Wellmark...1,037.30
Treasurer-State Of Iowa (Wh)...State Taxes...339.00
Payroll August...12,118.79
Total...56,873.08
Expense Report Totals...56,873.08
Fund Totals
General...21,592.35
Rut...4,315.08
Water...8,952.43
Sewer...3,113.22
Sewer Capital Project...18,350.00
Landfill...550.00
Revenue Report Totals...70,911.42
Fund Totals
General...12,874.06
Rut...12,745.14
Lost...6,815.96
Boeck...184.03
Meseck...0.00
Cleveland...230.03
Heiden...1,000.00
Ent...0.07
Water...14,846.66
Water Deposits...150.00
Sewer...16,221.19
Sewer Capital Project...0.00
Landfill...5,844.28
OLD BUSINESS:
Council discussed nuisance properties.
NEW BUSINESS:
The Council discussed the inability to do tax abatement for the Golf Course Club House that had been previously approved. Motion by Jacoby/Miller to compensate the Golf Course with the city portion of property taxes x3 yrs starting next year. All ayes.
Motion by Hanlin/Jacoby to approve Liquor Permit Application for Outdoor Service of Schleswig Enterprises. ...All ayes.
Motion by Miller/Teut to approve Building Permit Application of Cory Thies -Shed. All ayes.
Motion by Kluender/Jacoby to approve Resolution 19-09-09 –Street Financial Report. All ayes.
Motion by Jacoby/Miller to approve wastewater base rate increase of $8.00 effective Jan 1, 2020. All ayes.
Motion by Jacoby/Hanlin to approve Building Permit Application of Tony Ortwine –Deck. All ayes.
Motion by Hanlin/Teut to approve the Clerk/Treasurer Reports. All ayes.
Motion by Jacoby/Miller to adjourn at 7:41 p.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor
Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Schleswig City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hour
MP9-19-19
