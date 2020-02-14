OFFICIAL NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO THE ELIGIBLE VOTERS OF MONONA COUNTY, IOWA, THAT THE SPECIAL JAIL BOND ELECTION WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020
The polls for said election will be open from 7:00 am until 8:00 p.m. Voters must vote in their precinct of residence. Please read this notice carefully to determine your correct voting location. Voting locations have changed for some voters. If you are unsure of your voting precinct for this election, please contact the Monona County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections at 712-433-2191 or by e-mail mocoaud1@mononacounty.org.You may also verify the voting location for your home address at https://sos.iowa.gov elections-voter registration. Precinct maps are available from the Elections link on the home page of the Monona County web-site: www.mononacounty.org
POLLING PLACES for ELECTION PRECINCTS will be at the following locations:
PRECINCT POLLING PLACE
ASHTON-LINCOLN-Part of FRANKLIN-BELVIDERE-KENNEBEC-TURIN ARBORETUM-318 E. Iowa Ave. Onawa
CENTER-CASTANA-JORDAN CASTANA LEGION HALL-111 Third St. Castana
COOPER-MAPLE-MAPLETON MAPLETON CITY OFFICE-513 Main St., Mapleton
FAIRVIEW-GRANT-LAKE-RODNEY-WHITING-WEST FORK WHITING CITY OFFICE-605 Whittier St., Whiting
MOORHEAD-SOLDIER-SOLDIER CITY-SPRING VALLEY-WILLOW MOORHEAD COMMUNITY BLDG.-
110 Oak Ave., Moorhead
ONAWA WARD 1 ONAWA COMMUNITY CENTER-320 10th St., Onawa
ONAWA WARD 2-Part of FRANKLIN FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH-316 15th St., Onawa
ONAWA WARD 3 ONAWA CITY OFFICE-914 Diamond St., Onawa
ONAWA WARD 4 COURTHOUSE ANNEX-610 Iowa Ave., Onawa
SHERMAN-SE FRANKLIN-BLENCOE-SIOUX BLENCOE COMMUNITY BLDG.-413 Main St., Blencoe
ST. CLAIR-UTE UTE CITY HALL-130 Main St., Ute
Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voterís vehicle. For further information, please contact Peggy A. Rolph, Monona County Auditor at the telephone or TTY number or E-mail address listed below.
Telephone: 712-433-2191 Email address: mocoaud1@mononacounty.org
TTY: 711+712-433-2191
Voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before they may receive and cast a ballot. For additional information about voter identification visit https;//sos.iowa.gov/voterid.
The sample ballot published within this notice is a facsimile of the first rotation ballot to be voted upon.
(Ballot)
Section 52.35 and 52.38, the Code of Iowa, requires Data Recording Electronic Voting equipment be tested prior to any election for which this equipment will be used. The public test will begin at 9:00 oíclock a.m. on February 26, 2020 at the Monona County Courthouse and continue until completion. Monona County Commissioner of Elections, Peggy A. Rolph, invites any interested persons to observe this procedure.
Paper ballots will be used for this election.
PEGGY A. ROLPH
COMMISSIONER OF ELECTIONS
IN AND FOR MONONA COUNTY, IA
MP2-13-2020
