The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: Tom Brouillette. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Monona County Economic Development meeting she shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to raise the credit card limit from $5,000. to $7,500. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous utility permit for WIPCO on 140th Street and Beech Ave. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Discussion items were the equipment auction that will be on Purple Wave it will end on December 3, 2019 and work that will be done at Blue Haven. No action was needed.
Emin Gurdal was present to discuss his property assessment. Mr. Gurdal express that he feels that he should not have to pay taxes on the part of his land that he cannot use because it is the alley. The Board informed him that this was out of their jurisdiction and he would have to talk to the City of Onawa about the alley being in the wrong place. No action was taken; also present for the discussion was Assessor Tim Peters.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of October 29, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the General Ledger Journal entry for Conservation to correct accounts. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Auditor Rolph shared with the Board the email that she received from John Sincore, FEMA TAC CDL Analyst. I contained information on FEMA’s community disaster loan which is available to Monona County.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison that the FEMA community disaster loan was not needed at this time. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to give the Auditor authorization to hire Shannon McDonald as Drainage Clerk. Ms. McDonald will be moving from Auditor Clerk to Drainage Clerk her wage will remain the same at $17.44 per hour. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to give the Auditor authorization to advertise for an Auditor Clerk. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Sheriff’s report of fees collected for October 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of manure management plan for T.D. Ag, Inc. facility #58373. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of the Blencoe Senior Center request for funds for FY20. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Clerk of Court Report of Fees collected for October 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Present for the discussion on the Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map was Sandy Bubke, Zoning and Environmental Administrator. Ms. Bubke shared the email that she received from Chris Kahle, Iowa DNR about the updated flood insurance rate maps. The Board would like to have the parties involved with this present to discuss it further; they will meet on November 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. No action was taken.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:05 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP11-21-19
