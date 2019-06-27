The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Loess Hills Alliance meeting she shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Bid opening for the FY 2020 Fuel were as followed: New Cooperative Inc. unit price (bid margin) was $0.0400; Agriland F.S. unit price (bid margin) was $0.0358. Engineer Wallis will put together a bid tab. No action was taken at this time.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve two miscellaneous utility permits for MidAmerican Energy. Contingent on Mid-American Energy agreeing with the rock agreement. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Complaints on the gravel roads was the discussion item. Supervisor Bramley requested the GPS reports on the gravel roads showing when and how often they are being graded. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve Resolution SR 19-18. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
AGREEMENT / RESOLUTION
Sign Replacement
Program for Cities & Counties
(SRPFCC)
ver 02.22.19
Applying as (check one):
□ City
X County
RESOLUTION NO. SR19-18
WHEREAS the City/County of Monona, recognizes the importance of maintaining the regulatory, warning, and school area signs on the road system in conformance with the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation, and
WHEREAS a review of signs has been conducted by the City/County of Monona or its agent to identify deficiencies in those signs eligible for replacement under the rules of the program, and
WHEREAS the Iowa Department of Transportation will reimburse up to $10,000 per county and $5,000 per city for conforming regulatory, warning, and school area signing materials for the replacement of existing signs to the City/County of Monona, and
WHEREAS it is understood that applications will be considered in order of receipt and will be limited to replacing eligible regulatory, warning, and school area signs. See, “Signs eligible for SRPFCC”.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT AGREED BY THE IOWA COUNTY OR CITY COUNCIL OF Monona, THAT:
The City/County is hereby directed to submit the grant application and request for signing materials to replace signs that have been identified as deficient in their review. This application is to be submitted to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Program Coordinator for the Sign Replacement Program for Cities & Counties, and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED THAT:
A.) All signing materials must be ordered within 90 days of application approval.
B.) All signing materials will be installed by the City/County of Monona, within 180 days after the sign materials are furnished, and,
C.) All signs will be installed in compliance with the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices, Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation, as adopted per Iowa Administrative Rules 761, Chapter 130, and,
D) The City/County of Monona, will certify in writing to the Department of Transportation’s Program Coordinator within 30 days after the sign materials and/or signs have been installed.
E) The City/County of Monona recognizes that submission of this agreement along with an application, requesting signs and sign posts, represents approval by the city/county to participate in the Sign Replacement Program for Cities & Counties.
F) Cities and counties not complying with the SRPFCC rules will be prohibited from applying for the program for two years.
G) Application must be approved by Iowa DOT prior to ordering signs.
H) Reimbursement, up to the program maximum, will be sent to the grantee AFTER:
• the signs/posts have been installed.
• the IA DOT receives a copy of the sign-order invoice.
• the IA DOT receives proof of payment (Reimbursement Certification).
PASSED AND APPROVE THIS 11TH DAY OF JUNE, 2019
/s/ Dustin Wallis
County Engineer/Mayor
/s/ Mike Collison
County Board of Supervisors
Chair/ City Clerk
Iowa DOT approval by:
Iowa DOT representative
Date
Tim Trepa, Veteran Affairs was present to ask the Supervisors about the replacement of the flags in the front of the Courthouse. Auditor Rolph informed Mr. Trepa that the Custodian would get the flags replaced if we had them on hand otherwise they would be order and replaced as soon as we receive the new flags. Supervisor Brouillette asked Mr. Trepa about the signs on county bridges honoring Veterans. Discussion followed with no action taken at this time. Mr. Trepa also informed the Supervisors that the Treasurer on the State level for the Veteran Affairs might not run again and that he might be interested in that position along with his duties at the courthouse. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Kelly Seward, Recorder was present for authorization to hire a Deputy for her office. Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to give the Recorder authorization to hire Abby Riesberg as the Recorder’s Deputy. Ms. Riesberg starting wage will be $20.09 per hour. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Bramley, seconded by Brouillette, to approve payment of the I.D.D.A. dues in the amount of $100.00 and the Mutual Protection Fund dues in the amount of $100.00 due and payable July 1, 2019 for fiscal year 2019-2020. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Collison and Brouillette. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Don Reffer, B & W Control Specialists was present. Mr. Reffer met with the Supervisors to discuss the spraying program, and filed estimates for treating various Drainage Districts for tree and brush control in 2019. It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley, authorizing B & W Control Specialists, Inc. to treat the drainage districts as recommended at a cost not to exceed the quoted amounts. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Brouillette and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Danelle Riley, Interim Local Health Administrator was present to update the Board on the status of the Monona County Local Health transition to Burgess Health Center. At the Board of Health meeting held on June 4, 2019 it was decided that effective July 1, 2019 Burgess Health Center will be the authorized local public health agency for Monona County and the Monona County Public Health agency will cease to exist. Teresa Butler will be the Local Public Health Services and will report to the Board of Health and manage the staff doing public health work. The two Learning for Life Parent Educators will contact the Burgess Health Center Human Resources Department and complete applications for employment with their organization. They should also submit a letter of resignation to Monona County Public Health effective June 30, 2019. The current Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager .7 fte position will not be offered under this organizational plan. Discussion followed with no action needed. Also present was Patrick Prorok, EMA Director.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the Real Estate Clerk job description as of July 1, 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to table wage increase for Shannon McDonald. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of June 4 and 5, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Rhonda Murray was present to explain the General Ledger Journal Entry to the Supervisors. She explained that when the new software was set up, it put a collection of a fee into an expenditure account instead of a revenue account. Therefore it had to be adjusted to make the entry correct. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve general ledger journal entry for the Treasurer’s office to correct accounts. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Sheriff’s report of fees collected for May, 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of final construction permit for Jordan Ridge Poultry, LLC Site Facility ID#71185. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve miscellaneous funding request of a $1000 for Monona County Economic Development. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Dave Jorgenson, Engie Services and Brad Poole, Custodian were present to discuss the chiller. It was decided that it would be moved to the Onawa Secondary Roads Shed until further notice. Dave also updated the Board on the progress of the HVAC construction. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve fireworks permit for Midlands Pyrotechnic Association-Chris Faucher at Timber Ridge Ranch. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of the Draft FY2020-2023 Transportation Improvement Program of the Siouxland Regional Transportation Planning Association. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Clerk of Court’s fees collected for May, 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 12:15 p.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP6-27-19
