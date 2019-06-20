MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
JUNE 4, 2019
The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Hungry Canyons Alliance, Monona County Economic Development and the Southwest Iowa Region Mental Health & Disability Services meetings. She shared the information presented.
Judy Ehlers, Monona County Historical Preservation Commission was present to update the Board of the projects that have been completed in the last year and projects they hope to complete in the next year. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve Federal Aid Agreement for HSIP-SWAP-CO67(83)—FJ-67 (E34 Pavement Striping). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Brouillette introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 19-17
PERMIT TO ENTER RIGHT-OF-WAY TO TRAP BEAVER
This Agreement is made this ______ day of _______________, 20__, by and between Monona County Secondary Roads, hereinafter called Secondary Roads, by authority of the Monona County Board of Supervisors, and ___________________, hereinafter called Trapper.
Secondary Roads and Trapper agree as follows:
1. Trapper is hereby granted permission to enter Secondary Roads right-of-way for the purpose of trapping beaver.
2. In consideration of being granted such access to the right-of-way, Trapper agrees to comply with all state and federal laws relating to trapping of beaver and other fur-bearing animals.
3. Trapper shall be allowed to trap beaver in an area of the right-of-way approximately described as follows:
4. Under direction from Secondary Roads, for each beaver legally trapped in the right-of-way by Trapper, Secondary Roads shall pay Trapper a one-time bounty to be set from time to time by Secondary Roads. Before a claim for a beaver may be filed with Secondary Roads, the County Engineer or an Assistant to the Engineer must approve each beaver and mark said beaver in such a way that it cannot be presented for payment again. Payment for an approved claim for a beaver shall be made by Secondary Roads. All claims for payment must be made in the month they are trapped or payment will be denied.
5. Trapper shall be responsible for gaining permission to cross private lands if said private lands must be crossed in order to gain access to Secondary Roads right-of-way.
6. Trapper shall be responsible for all traps and other equipment used in Secondary Roads right-of-way for the purpose of trapping beaver and Secondary Roads shall not be liable for any damages to Trapper’s equipment that may be caused by maintenance, inspection and improvement of right-of-way.
7. Trapper shall be responsible for the acts and omissions of all employees and invitees, their agents and employees, and all other persons performing any trapping of beaver for or on behalf of Trapper.
8. Trapper shall indemnify and hold harmless Secondary Roads, and its agents and employees from and against all claims, damages, losses and expenses, including attorneys’ fees, arising out of or resulting from trapping in Secondary Roads right-of-way, provided that an such claim, damage, loss or expense is attributable to bodily injury, sickness, disease or death, or to injury to, or destruction of, tangible property including the loss of use, and is caused in whole or in part by any negligent act or omission of Trapper, anyone directly or indirectly employed by Trapper or anyone for whose acts Trapper may be liable, regardless of whether or not it is caused in part by an indemnified party. In any and all claims against Secondary Roads or any of its agents or employees by any employee of Trapper, anyone directly or indirectly employed by Trapper or anyone for whose acts Trapper may be liable, the indemnification obligations under this paragraph shall not be limited in any way by any limitation on the amount or type of damages, compensation or benefits payable by or for Trapper under workmen’s compensation acts, disability benefits acts or other employee benefits acts.
9. The permit shall be renewable annually and shall be effective on the day it is signed by both parties and a duly executed copy is delivered to Secondary Roads. This permit may be revoked by either party upon thirty (30) days written notice by ordinary mail to the other party. Upon revocation of this permit, Trapper agrees at its expense to remove its equipment and restore the right-of-way to its original condition within ten (10) days of said revocation. It is understood that the thirty (30) days written notice required for revocation of this permit shall be included in, and be concurrent with, the ten (10) days allowed for removal of equipment and restoration of the right-of-way by Trapper.
Executed in duplicate the day and year first written above.
Secondary Roads
By: ¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬
Chairman of the Monona County, Trapper
Board of Supervisors
(address)
Date: June 4, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison Tammy Bramley Tom Brouillete
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the Grant Procurement Policy. This Policy will be on file in the Secondary Roads office and the Auditor’s office. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Mike Friis was in to discuss road conditions with the Supervisors. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Danelle Riley, Interim Local Health Administrator was present to discuss Sara Keenan’s hours. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve Sara Keenan to work up to 20 per week until June 17th at which time she will return to full time hours. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of May 28, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Bar 7, LLC construction design statement and manure management plan. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve miscellaneous fund request for $1000.00 to Loess Hills Alliance. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the final construction permit for Windy Ridge Site, facility ID #59953. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Brad Poole, Custodian was present for the change order for Kayl Heating & Air, Inc. Discussion followed. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to table the Chairman’s signature on the change order for Kayl Heating & Air, Inc. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:15 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST:
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP6-20-19
------
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
June 5, 2019
The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in special session at 11:30 a.m. o’clock on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present via phone: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
David Jorgenson and Aaron Cox from Engie Services along with Brad Poole, Custodian were present for a discussion on the change order for Kayl Heating & Air, Inc.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to authorize the Chairman’s signature on change order for Kayl Heating & Air, Inc. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:40 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: Peggy A Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP6-20-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.