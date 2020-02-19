The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Monday, February 3, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve voucher #2 with Dixon Construction BROS-8365(602)—8J-67 (Whiting West Street Bridge). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve BROS-CO67(84)—8J-67 Contract Murphy Heavy Contracting Corporation for $465,735 for (210th Street and Leach Hollow). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve BRS-CHBP-C067(85)—GB-67, BROS-CHBP-C067(86) –GA-67 contract with Christensen Bros. Inc. for $2,050,402.40 (two bridges L16 south of Moorhead and 235th Street Onawa). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve HAIP-SWAP-CO67(83)-FJ-67 to Contact Quality Striping, Inc. for $219,595.89 (on E34). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the RISE Agreement for Barge Access Road. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, Seconded by Supervisor Bramley
RESOLUTION NO. SR 20-08
AUTHORIZING APPROVING THE APPLICATION FOR EDA INVESTMENT COUNTY OF MONONA, IOWA
WHEREAS, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) has published a Notice of Funding Opportunity for FY 2019 Disaster Supplemental Economic Development Assistance Program aimed to help communities and regions impacted by Presidentially Declared disasters implement economic recovery and resiliency projects,
WHEREAS, the County of Monona, an eligible applicant for said funding, recognizes economic hardship, caused by severe storms and flooding in Iowa during 2019, must be mitigated to enhance an environment that supports and fosters growth of new and existing businesses,
WHEREAS, the County of Monona has determined construction of an access road to the existing barge port would be instrumental in expanding markets for business development,
WHEREAS, the County of Monona has determined the cost of such improvements exceed available local funds and necessitates a request for FY 2019 Disaster Supplemental from the Economic Development Administration,
WHEREAS, the estimated project amount is $2,501,751.91 of which fifty (50) percent is being requested through the Economic Development Administration’s FY 2019 Disaster Supplemental program,
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Monona County Board of Supervisors authorizes the FY 2019 EDA Disaster Supplemental grant application to be signed and submitted to the Economic Development Administration.
Passed and Approved, this 3rd day of February, 2020.
/s/ Mike Collison
Mike Collison, Chair
ATTEST:
/s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Peggy Rolph, Auditor
The petition of Harold Lee Phips requesting a clean out of silt deposits from Larch Avenue to the McNeill was placed on file.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of the petition of Harold Lee Phipps. Vote on motion: Ayes: Bramley, Brouillette and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Supervisor Collison will inspect the area as soon as weather permits.
Doug Kuhlman and Josh Schaben were present to review Conservations budget with the Supervisors no action was taken. The Supervisors continued to review department budgets no action was needed at this time.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of January 28, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to appoint Jaime Hamann as Ashton Township Trustee. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of letter from Prochaska & Associates. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Naturalist report. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of letter from Center for Rural Affairs. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of letter from the American Institute of Architects. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 12:05 p.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP2-20-2020
