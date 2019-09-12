The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Brouilllette attended the West Central Community Action; he shared the information presented.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to set the public hearing date for amending the zoning district in Sherman Township on September 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the Elected Official/Director’s meeting were: Sandy Bubke, Zoning and Environmental Health Administrator; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Tim Peters, Assessor; Laura Oliver, Treasurer; Dustin Wallis, Engineer and Ian McConeghey, County Attorney. Absent: Jeff Pratt, Sheriff and Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director. Activities were discussed and information was shared.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business.
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 19-23
The Board of Supervisors advises and consents to the County Engineer’s recommendation to accept the quote from Ziegler CAT of Sioux City, Iowa , to supply a new 2019 CAT 12M3 AWD to Monona County as specified. The total cost is $325,958.00.
Date:...August 27th, 2019
Ayes:...Mike Collison
...Tammy Bramley
...Tom Brouillette
Nays:.........
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to authorize the Chairman’s signature on the resolution designating public depository and authorizing withdrawal of municipal public moneys. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried....Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of August 20, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
A & L Solutions, E54 Road...20,920.00
Access Systems Leasing, Copier Lease/Copies...830.61
Agriland Fs Inc, Fuel...42,732.63
Agrivision Equipment Group, Parts
...190.25
Allied Oil & Supply Inc, Supplies
...2,320.00
A-Ox Welding Supply Inc., Welding Supplies...95.65
At & T, Services...192.82
At&T Mobility, Cell Phone Svc...693.12
Axles And Gears Inc Dba, Parts 31W
...1,292.07
Axon Enterprise Inc, Supplies
...2,392.00
Bill’s Water Condition, Inc., Softener Rent...52.00
Black Hills Energy, Utilties...209.14
Blacktop Service Company, Asphalt/Seal Coat Turin...6,138.80
Bob Barker Company Inc, Supplies...169.08
Bomgaars Inc., Supplies...1,458.63
Bonine Garage Doors, Repairs
...569.00
Briggs Inc. Of Omaha, Supplies
...313.87
Bubke, Sandy, Mileage...100.70
Calhoun-Burns & Assoc. Inc., Bridge Inspection #6...2,901.80
Canon Financial Services Inc, Copier Lease...107.62
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Cleaning Supplies...325.40
Century Link, Phone Svc...156.69
Ching Ching Const & Elec, Llc, Electrical Svc...132.50
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage Svc
...193.89
Cmrs-Fp, Postage...154.95
Cornhusker International Truck, Parts...616.59
Crawford County Sheriff, Inmate Housing...720.00
Dehn, Mary Jo, Mileage...39.90
Dennis Supply, Supplies...192.95
Dollar General-Regions 410526, Supplies...12.57
Electronic Engineering, Yearly Radio Maint...1,980.00
Electronic Engineering, Radio Repair...623.15
Employee Benefit Systems, Employee Health Ins...123,756,42
Equipment Blades Inc, Grader Bits...2,900.00
Family Crisis Centers, Funding Request...500.00
Family Medicine Clinic Pc, Inmate Svc...136.00
Farner-Bocken Company, Inmate Food...2,222.29
First Bankcard, Expenses ...6,006.02
Frannie’s Cafe Llc, Inmate Meals...2,043.75
Geospatial Experts Inc., Geojot Subscription...149.00
Graffix Inc, Dba Wall Of Fame, Life Jackets...56.00
Greatamerica Financial, Service Corp, Postage Meter...119.00
Gries, Sharon L, Postage Reimb...14.35
Hallett Materials, Road Gravel...44,355.30
Hartman, Craig, Meeting Mileage...142.50
Hoffman Agency, Icap Renewal...258,791.44
Housby Mack, Inc, Parts...638.42
Hydraulic Sales & Service Corp, Parts...81.85
Ia Natural Heritage Foundation, Membership ...250.00
Iaccvso, Semi-Annual Meeting...60.00
Icube, Dues...200.00
Incontrol Electronics, Surveillance System...1,789.74
Inland Truck Parts, Parts...1,315.04
Interstate Battery System Inc, Battery...8.95
Iowa State University, Class Registration...60.00
Iowa’s Co Conservation System, Fall Conf....675.00
Isaa, Isaa Conf Reg...650.00
Iscta, Leadership Retreat...50.00
Istate Truck Center Inc., Parts...20.71
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Deposition...48.92
Jeo Consulting Group Inc, R191058.00...16,310.00
Jessen Automotive Llc, Parts...513.42
Jim Hawk Truck Trailers Inc., Parts...486.95
John Deere Financial, Brush Cutting...5,110.67
Kirkpatrick Jr Sm Eng Repairs, Lee, Generator Repairs...242.21
Knife River Midwest Llc, Cold Patch...1,175.95
L G Everist Inc, Red Rock...37,354.35
Lander, Joe, Mileage...76.00
Lawson Products Inc, Bolts...155.22
Ld Products, Toner...61.57
Leaders Salvage Inc., Fire Rings...160.00
Leaf Capital Funding Llc, Copy Machine...124.43
Long Lines, Dsl Charges...3,092.67
Mac’s Chevrolet-Pontiac Inc, Car Svc...2,204.98
Madigan, Kelly, Hula Hooping...100.00
Mahlberg, Anthony, Safety Boots ...200.00
Mapleton Communications, Phone Svc...89.70
Mapleton Press Inc., Publications...1,059.84
Mapleton, City Of, Utilities...636.26
Matheson Linweld, Welding Supplies ...787.53
Mcconeghey, Ian A, Mileage Reimb...34.11
Mcnally Operations Llc, Supplies...194.83
Mcqueen, Dennis, Meeting Mileage...17.10
Menards-Sioux City, Supplies...408.46
Metal Culverts Inc., Pipe And Bands...19,631.40
Mid American Energy, Utilities...810.52
Midwest Auto Repair, Inc., Pick-Up Shocks...447.08
Monona Co Historcal Museum, Annual Approp...1,000.00
Monona County Fair Association, Fair Awards...46.00
Monona County Historic, Preservation , Funding Request...500.00
Monona County Sanitary Landfil, Landfill Charges...10.23
Monona County Secondary Road, July Fuel Reimb...364.57
Monona County Sheriff, Juv Svc...175.88
Monona County Treasurer, Drainage Taxes...81.00
Moorhead, Town Of, Utilities...32.51
Motorola Solutions Inc, Yearly Service Contract...8,170.00
Msc Industrial Supply Co., Supplies Mapleton...199.88
Mullen Co, Shower Repair...310.50
National Industrial & Safety, Supply, Supplies...648.90
Nelson & Rock Contracting Inc, Bros-Swap-O67(80)--Se-67 #4...12,796.99
Newman Traffic Signs Inc., Barricades...947.24
Northside Shop Inc., Square Tube...84.68
Nw Ia Yes Center, Juv Detention...525.00
Nyhart, Attn: Finance Department, Interim Gasb Update...1,000.00
Office Elements, Supplies...2,016.59
Office Systems Co, Copier Contract...106.00
Oliver, Laura, Sam Renewal...399.63
Onawa, City Of, Utilities...5,758.39
O’reilly Automotive Inc., Oil Filter...582.54
Peters, Timothy C, Meeting Exp...622.05
Pierce, George, Meeting Mileage...19.95
Pitney Bowes Inc, Ink Cartridge...297.47
Porter, Andrea, Supplies...22.08
Power Wash Usa, Vehicle Maint...18.00
Powerplan, Parts...468.63
Prairie Fabrication Llc, Parts...811.00
Presto-X-Company, Pest Control...257.00
Productivity Plus Account, Parts...364.10
Productivity Plus, Cnhi Ind Capital, Supplies...121.06
Rasmussen Lumber Company, Lumber...918.96
Rees Mack Sales & Services Inc, Parts...928.82
Reporting Services, Llc, Deposition...158.40
Rolph, Peggy, Meeting Exp...223.53
Ross Enterprises Inc, Garbage Svc...162.27
Ryan Publishing Company, Publications...443.70
Schildberg Construction Inc., White Rock...3,886.92
Schumacher Elevator Co., Elevator Maint...265.06
Seat, Cont. Education...100.00
Seward, Kelly, Meeting Expense...555.31
Share Corp, Supplies...204.00
Sidwell Company, The, Webhosting...14,395.00
Sioux Sales Co, Uniform/Holster...408.50
Siouxland Concrete Company, Cement...2,256.25
Siouxland District Health, Water Testing...350.00
Soldier, City Of, Utilities...22.79
Sooland Bobcat, Parts 8001...4,117.39
Stangel Pharmacy, Inmate Medical...477.09
Staples Credit Plan, Office Supplies...392.32
State Hygienic Laboratory, Contract Svcs...319.50
Street Cop Training, Training...398.00
Struble Agronomy, Llc, Parmitol...1,080.20
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc., 06-1 Twin Culv. Replacement...12,192.50
Sutton, Mary M, Batteries...17.65
Syncb/Amazon, Uniforms...69.98
Ten Point Construction Inc., Full Depth Patching...266,053.48
Thomson Reuters, Library Material...363.48
Titan Machinery, Parts...305.14
Trepa, Tim, Meeting Exp...44.89
Truck Center Company Inc, Parts...1,468.34
Tyler Technologies, Incode 10...7,538.00
Unity Point Clinic-Occ Med, Random Drug Test...126.00
Us Bank Equipment Finance, Copier Lease...97.00
Vandenhull, Lyle, Vehicle Decal...180.00
Vander Haag’s Inc, Parts...600.00
Vaughn Food Dba, Fiesta Foods Inc., Supplies...920.27
Verizon Connect Nwf, Inc, Gps Svc...507.20
Verizon Wireless, Phone Svc...642.63
Veterans Memorial Museum, Appropriation...2,500.00
Vitito, Dale, Uniforms/Equip...529.45
Western Iowa Power Coop, Utilities...2,562.37
Wiatel, Phone Svc...502.15
Wimactel, Inc., Pay Phone...61.00
Windstream, Phone Svc...570.21
Wood, William J., Rent...175.00
Ziegler Inc, Parts...13,275.23
Grand Total...1,009,478.18
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 8/10/2019
,,,Gross County Share (Match),Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match, W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,127.27,486.90 113.87,767.22, 9,495.26
Supervisors,3,245.68,189.17,44.24,306.40, 3,785.49
Auditor,,5,364.40,303.42,70.97,506.40, 6,245.19
Treasurer,,6,573.22,379.01,88.65,620.51, 7,661.39
County Attorney ,7,858.40,442.71 103.54,741.84, 9,146.49
Sheriff, 34,071.78,2,040.51,477.21 3,292.46, 39,881.96
Recorder,,3,616.00,202.18,47.28,341.35, 4,206.81
Auto/Treasurer,2,684.00,128.46,30.04,253.37, 3,095.87
Drainage,,3,354.33,192.76,45.09,316.65, 3,908.83
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.40, 74.95,17.53,129.74, 1,596.62
Local Health,1,784.00, 94.38,22.07,168.41, 2,068.86
Sec. Road 69,603.31,4,084.23,955.23 6,332.92, 80,975.69
Veterans Adm, 766.85, 47.55,11.12, 72.39, 897.91
Custodial,,2,087.71,129.44,30.27,197.08, 2,444.50
Microfilm,,1,397.60, 86.65,20.27,131.93, 1,636.45
Conservation,7,702.43,461.95 108.04,743.76, 9,016.18
Elections,,1,882.32,113.37,26.51,177.69, 2,199.89
Emerg. Mgt.,1,507.36, 92.90,21.72,143.59, 1,765.57
All Totals, 163,001.06,9,550.54,2,233.65,15,243.71, 190,028.96
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 8/24/2019
,,,Gross County Share (Match),Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match, W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,201.29,493.37,115.38,774.20, 9,584.24
Supervisors,3,245.68,189.17,44.24,306.40, 3,785.49
Auditor,,5,364.40,304.83,71.30,506.40, 6,246.93
Treasurer,,6,613.21,383.52,89.70,624.29, 7,710.72
County Attorney ,7,858.40,448.28 104.84,741.84, 9,153.36
Sheriff,,33,330.34,1,997.85 467.26 3,220.67, 39,016.12
Recorder,,3,616.00,206.40,48.27,341.35, 4,212.02
Auto/Treasurer,2,684.00,136.90,32.02,253.37, 3,106.29
Drainage,,3,354.33,192.77,45.09,316.65, 3,908.84
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.41,74.95,17.53,129.74, 1,596.63
Local Health,1,784.01,94.38,22.07,168.41, 2,068.87
Sec. Road 68,835.36,4,048.61,946.90 6,332.92, 80,163.79
Veterans Adm, 902.50,55.96,13.09, 73.87, 1,045.42
Custodial,,2,087.70,129.44,30.27,197.08, 2,444.49
Microfilm,,1,397.60,86.65,20.27,131.93, 1,636.45
Township Tt/Clerks, 165.00,10.23, 2.42, 0.00, 177.65
Conservation,7,594.93,456.76 106.82,733.61, 8,892.12
Elections,,1,882.32,114.85,26.86,177.69, 2,201.72
Emerg. Mgt.,1,507.36,92.90,21.72,143.59, 1,765.57
All Totals, 161,798.84,9,517.82,2,226.05,15,174.01, 188,716.72
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to appoint Randy Stanislav as a Sherman Township Trustee. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Present for the Harland/Scantron backup and firewall protection discussion were Rick Deen; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Ian McConeghey, County Attorney and David Schlotman, Harland/Scantron. The backup, firewall and computer issues were discussed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the quote for the backup protection. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to table the firewall protection. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the Aramark contract buy-out for the Courthouse and Sheriff’s Department. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of resignation letter from Charlotte Seybold as Ashton Township Trustee. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to table the letter of support for Jack Staley for a military sign on State Bridge in honor of Lt. Vincent C. Pithan. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to have the County Website have a link to the hospital’s website for Public Health. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 12:30 p.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Sheri Streeter
SHERI STREETER,
DEPUTY AUDITOR
MP9-12-19
