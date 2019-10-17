It’s time for the farmers to harvest their crops, and that means there is a good chance that when you are out on the roads, you will end up following a combine, a tractor pulling a grain cart or wagon, or even a semi-truck hauling grain.
The farmers who are operating the equipment are not happy that they are causing traffic problems, but they don’t have a choice as they need to get the grain out of the fields before the snow starts.
This summer, the Crawford County Farm Bureau hosted an educational event for the Denison driver’s education class at the Denison High School. We thought it was important for these teenagers to know the safe way to share roadways with farm machinery as well as other hazards of driving in an agriculture community.
The students were amazed to see for themselves that when you are in a combine or a semi truck with a grain cart, you cannot see up to five car lengths behind you. Keep this and the following tips in mind while traveling the roadways this fall:
• SLOW DOWN: Slow down as soon as you see the equipment. A car traveling at 55 mph can close a 300 foot gap (one football field) in 4 seconds if a tractor is going 15 mph.
• WATCH OUT: Watch out for mailboxes, road signs, bridges, turn signals on the equipment, etc. as the equipment is big and may need to swing out to avoid hitting something or to make the turn.
• DUST: Gravel is dusty and when big equipment drives on gravel, it creates dust. Many of our highways’ shoulders are gravel rather than paved areas. If equipment is causing dust on the roadway, be patient and don’t pass until you can see clearly to do so safely.
• DEER: Harvest brings out the deer, so watch out for them and any other animals on the roadways.
Farmers can’t see you, but you can see them. Please slow down, be patient and be kind. Let’s be safe so that we may all enjoy the riches of this great earth.
Connie Riesselman
President, Crawford County Farm Bureau
