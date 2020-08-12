Yellow flamingos have been popping up and have been migrating from yard-to-yard throughout Schleswig.
The flamingos are part of a fundraiser by the Schleswig UCC Church. Money raised from the “flamingo migration” will go towards purchasing a new outdoor nativity scene at the church.
The church started raising money for this project back in January. Many activities and events have been affected by the coronavirus, including church fundraising meals. Before the pandemic started, Tammy Neubauer said the church had planned to host some big meals to raise money, but that all quickly changed and the group had to get creative.
Candice Bral and Neubauer did a “Google search” for different fundraising ideas that were “COVID friendly” and saw the idea for a “pink flamingo” migration. Neubauer said they couldn’t find any pink flamingos due to their popularity so Bral found yellow flamingos.
The yellow flamingo migration fundraiser started on Aug. 2 and will run through Aug. 16, but Neubauer said it just depends on how the funds are doing.
There are instructions on the back of the sign that is placed in the yard along with the flamingos. To schedule a removal, residents are asked to make a $10 donation, or you can choose the next location for a $15 donation. Residents can purchase flocking insurance for $25.
Neubauer said a number of people have purchased insurance.
“We’ve had so many people from the community say, ‘I may not come to church there, but I see the nativity scene and I enjoy it.’ The community has been great in supporting this project,” Neubauer said.
Since Neubauer and Bral don’t live in Schleswig, another volunteer has helped them move the yellow flamingos from location to location. The flamingos move to the next location after a resident calls to have them removed. Neubauer said they are getting moved a couple times a day.
“The giving has been fantastic,” Neubauer said. “The response (from the community) has been wonderful.”
