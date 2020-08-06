Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
August 12, 2010
Governor Chet Culver issued a disaster declaration on Aug. 5 for Monona County. This will allow state resources to be utilized to help local offices and residents to deal with the impact of recent storms.
The Ortner Scholarship Foundation Golf Tournament was held on July 31 at Willow Vale Golf Course. There were 180 golfers for the three couple scramble. A catered dinner by Staley’s and an auction followed the tournament with Jon Schaben as the auctioneer and Wayne Nielsen of First State Bank in Ida Grove assisting. A total of $42,500 was raised for the foundation.
Since the year 2002, each county in Iowa may submit the name of an individual or couple to be recognized their outstanding service to the Iowa 4-H Program and to induct them into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame. This year, Geri Johnson of Onawa, a Monona County 4-H Council member, will receive that honor.
20 Years Ago
August 10, 2000
The Third Annual Fireworks Display in Mapleton was dedicated to the memory of Larry Kafton, who lost his battle with cancer this summer. Larry was a 15-year volunteer member of the Mapleton Fire Department. The other members wished to do something to recognize his service to the department and the community.
After two disappointing losses at the Iowa Girls State Softball Tournament, the Maple Valley Rams turned things around and defeated Interstate 35 to win seventh place at the tournament.
Three Maple Valley Baseball Team members have been named to the Boyer Valley All-Conference First Team. They are Jeff Siebersma, pitcher; Beau Petersen, outfield; and Joe Seuntjens, third base. Bryan Wilcke received Honorable Mention.
30 Years Ago
August 9, 1990
Governor Terry Branstad will be in Mapleton on Saturday, Aug. 11, and will give the key address at ceremonies honoring First Sgt. J. P. Koch on his 40 years of service in the Iowa National Guard. During his 40 years at the Mapleton National Guard Unit, First Sgt. Koch was called to active duty twice in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He has been awarded a Purple Heart, Air Medal, and Combat Infantryman Badge, among other honors.
Reverend Gary W. DeGeest has been appointed Pastor at Trimble United Methodist Church in Sioux City. He is currently serving parishes at Hornick, Smithland, and Rodney.
The Nebraska Summer Music Olympics were held on July 27 at UNO. Shawn and Wendy Trucke, children of Greg and Karen Trucke of Mapleton, were participants. Both received Superior I ratings for their piano presentations.
40 Years Ago
August 7, 1980
Plans for the construction of a second unit of the Mapleton Retirement Home may have to be abandoned. Members of the Board of Directors met on Monday with representatives of the architectural firm, the contactor, and the federal funding unit, but they were unable to agree on a new contract price.
Lloyd and Betty Dean recently rode into Mapleton from Okeechobee, Fla., via a 550 Honda with an Eagle Sidecar. They traveled through 11 states during the five-week trip and plan to visit six more on the way home. The main purpose of their trip was to attend the Annual Sidecar Rally held in Wisconsin. The Deans came to Mapleton to visit Lloyd’s uncle, Adrian Dean.
Lori Schroeder, an employee in the Dietary Department at Maple Heights, has completed a 12-lesson, home correspondence study course on Meal Service and Sanitation. The lessons are presented by the Iowa State Department of Health.
50 Years Ago
August 6, 1970
Mrs. Edwin (May) Scheer was honored by the Mapleton Rotary Club at its dinner meeting on July 27 for her 25 years of community service as the official weather observer for Mapleton. She was presented with a 25-year United States Government Length of Service Award by State Climatologist, Paul Waite, acting on behalf of the United States Secretary of Commerce.
An Old Timers Golf Tournament was held Monday at Willow Vale with 91 people competing. The oldest golfer was Joe Wolfe of Carroll at age 87. Overall tournament champion was Al Jacobs of Denison.
Ralph Gorham of Soldier was re-elected as a Commissioner of the Monona County Soil Conservation District for a term of six years. He was also elected to the District Conservation Board. Other board members are Evan Davies of Castana and Maurice Zedicker of Mapleton.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
August 10, 2000
The Charter Oak-Ute Twelve and Under Girls Softball Team won fourth place at the Iowa Games held July 15-16. Team members are Brittany Wiegel, Molly Goslar, Bethany Nemitz, Renee Thelen, Kala Kuhlmann, Alyssa Staley, Desiree Tripp, Missy Keating, and Kami Kuhlmann. Mark and Kelley Kuhlmann are the team coaches.
Wilbur Koch of Ute was one of 600 Korean War Veterans who received the Korean War Medal on the 50th anniversary of the war. The medals were presented on July 24 at the Sioux City Convention Center with 1,700 veterans and their families present.
30 Years Ago
August 19, 1990
A benefit held Sunday evening for the Stephanie Larson family was well attended. The evening included a barbecue supper and auction of many donated items.
Members of the congregation of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak, other friends and relatives gathered Sunday afternoon to honor Reverend and Mrs. L. C. Gebhardt, on the 20th anniversary of Pastor’s ministry and the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary. Reverend and Mrs. Gebhardt, Leon, Chas, and Angela came to Charter Oak in 1979 from May City.
40 Years Ago
August 10, 1980
Graduation Ceremonies were held at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City on Aug. 1, 1980. Terry Buschmann, Richard Carstens, and Russell Maack, all of Ute, and Garry Lee Quandt of Charter Oak, all received degrees in Farm Equipment Mechanics.
Two officers of the Toy National Bank in Sioux City have purchased the Farmers State Bank in Charter Oak from John C. Tokheim.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
August 10, 2000
The Pump N Shop, a popular Schleswig convenience store, received extensive damage from a fire early last Wednesday. The fire damage was mainly in the center storage area, but the convenience store suffered smoke and water damage. The Ricketts and Kiron Fire Departments assisted the Schleswig Fire Department at the scene.
Ashton and Alex Abbe will again be competing in the Bill Riley Talent Show at the Iowa State Fair. They will perform their Jazz Duet, “This Is How We Party.” Their parents are Terry and Sally Abbe of Schleswig.
30 Years Ago
August 9, 1990
On Aug. 3, 1990, the descendants of Elias Munson met on the original homestead site south of Kiron. Milton Nelson pointed out the location of the dugout where the Munson’s spent their first years in America, arriving in 1867. Those attending came from Ystad, Sweden; Portland, Oregon; Princeton, N.J.; Rockford, Ill.; Denison; and Kiron.
The 12th Annual Greater Battle Creek Open was held at the Schleswig Golf Course on July 30 with 94 golfers participating. The Championship Flight was won by Dave Shever. Stuart Lee won the first flight; Kerwin Schmidt, the second flight; and Larry Market, the third flight. Donations totaled $250 from the event went to the Battle Creek Ambulance.
40 Years Ago
August 7, 1980
Miss Birgit Borgwardt left Wednesday to return to her home in Schleswig, Germany, after spending the past year as a foreign exchange student in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Ehlers and family. Schleswig Mayor Ray Bumann sent a letter for Birgit to deliver to the Mayor of Schleswig, Germany.
Seven Schleswig Boy Scouts received Scouting’s highest award at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor. The new Eagle Scouts are Craig Miller, Craig Teut, Jeff Schultz, Dan Baer, Scott Detlefsen, Todd Neuhaus, and Andy Petersen. Tom Petersen, Channel 9 Weatherman, was the guest speaker for the event.
50 Years Ago
August 6, 1970
Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Gibson and family have been making their home in the science room of the Schleswig Junior High Building since July 3. The Gibsons are patiently waiting for their future home to be remodeled. They will move into the house recently vacated by Superintendent Christiansen. Mr. Gibson is the new Superintendent at the Schleswig Schools.
A “good neighbor” deed was done last week at the Dale Jensen farm. A new fence was built along the south side of the feedlot by several volunteers. Dale is in a Sioux City hospital recovering from injuries received in a tractor accident.
