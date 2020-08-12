Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
August 19, 2010
SFC Derek Meyer and Chief Master Sgt. Don Kuehl, members of the local unit of the National Guard, are among approximately 2,800 members of the Iowa National Guard who have been deployed to Afghanistan for a period of one year. This will be the third deployment of SFC Meyer.
Father Brian Danner is the new Pastor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton and St. Mary’s in Oto. He celebrated his first mass at both parishes on Aug. 8, 2010. Father Danner is a native of Dedham and is a graduate of Carroll Kuemper High School, Briar Cliff University, and Kenrick Glennon Seminary in St. Louis, Mo.
Nicole Dobernecker, a sophomore, and Kailea Ewoldt, a senior, on the Charter Oak-Ute Bobcats Softball Team, have been chosen for the Iowa Class 1A IGCA All-State Softball Team. Nicole, an infielder, earned a spot on the third team and Kailea, an outfielder, received honorable mention.
20 Years Ago
August 17, 2000
The Western Iowa Tourism Region has awarded $2267 to local organizations for the promotion of tourism in Monona County. The Loess Hills Hospitality Association received $225 for expenses. The Monona County Tourism Committee received $1,842 for brochures, and the Country Homestead Bed and Breakfast was awarded $600 for brochures.
Shoppers in Mapleton have had the opportunity to register for tickets to the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Neb., for the past few weeks. Three winner’s names have been drawn with each person receiving six tickets. The winners are Brenda Wimmer and Sharyl Bruning, both of Mapleton, and Donna Longlee of Castana.
Summer 2000 graduation exercises were held at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City on Aug. 8, 2000. Local graduates are Adam C. Chandler and Adam L. Nichols, both of Castana, in the Diesel Technology program. Megan L. Johnston of Mapleton graduated from the Child Care and Development Option.
30 Years Ago
August 16, 1990
Joe Maher of Mapleton has added a Rock Island Railroad Depot Sign to his collection of railroad memorabilia. The sign hung at the Des Moines Depot and now hangs outside Joe’s own railway station. Joe worked for 18 different railroads over 37 of employment, which led to his hobby of collecting railroad items. When he purchased the Rock Island Sign, which measures 6’9” by 9’10”, he took it to a sign company and had it restored to its original condition.
An Open House wedding reception and dance in honor of David and Melanie Welte will be held on Aug. 18 at the Anthon Community Center. The event will be hosted by Claire and Vera Welte, David’s parents. David and Melanie were married on July 28, 1990, in Enterprise, Ala.
Alan and Lisa Uhl and Faith Ann Uhl are visiting family and friends in the area. They, along with Brent Juelfs and Chris Schable, were honored guests at a potluck picnic supper on Aug. 6 at the Danbury City Park. Alan is the son of the late Clifford and Mercedes Uhl.
40 Years Ago
August 14, 1980
An agreement to purchase the First State Bank of Mapleton by Security National Corporation of Sioux City was announced on Aug. 8, 1980, by John R. Welch, President of First State Bank. Welch indicated that all directors, officers, and staff of the bank will remain the same.
Five local people participated in the Des Moines Register’s RAGBRAI, Bike Ride Across Iowa, last week. They are Scott Phillips, Art Bennett, Tim Bennett, Joe Flanigan, Robert Hawthorn, all of Mapleton. Robert Nelson of Cedar Rapids was also part of the group.
Commencement Exercises were held at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis recently. A degree of Doctor of Philosophy was conferred on Marc Christian Albertsen. The degree is in plant breeding with Cytogentics Specialty. Dr. Albertsen is now employed by Iowa State University in Ames, working with USDA. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Albertsen of Danbury.
50 Years Ago
August 13, 1970
The Mapleton American Junior Legion Team departed from Mapleton on Friday evening for Burlington to participate in the State Junior Legion Tournament. They were accompanied by their Coach, Don Ladwig. The team was defeated by the 1969 Legion Champions, Council Bluffs, in the first round of elimination.
The Maple Valley High School Baton Twirlers, accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dreher, attended a three-day drilling camp in Rock Island, Ill., in July. The twirlers for 1970-1971 who attended the camp are Susan Blakely, Bobbie Dreher, Joann Goodall, Karen Jensen, Lylette Lundeen, and Edna Reggenieter. Maple Valley’s Drum Majorette, Jackie Rickert, also attended two sessions of a Marching Workshop, also held in Rock Island, Ill., in July.
Mr. and Mrs. Roy Otto of Mapleton announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Kathryn, to Robert A. Hanson of Sand Creek, Wis. An October 1970 wedding is planned.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
August 17, 2000
David Topf won first place in the Overall Individual Judging Contest during the Charter Oak Achievement Days. 4-H and FFA members judged two classes each of swine, beef, and sheep, plus they answered 10 specific questions asked by a judge.
Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Stephenson of Ute attended graduating and commissioning ceremonies of the National Guard Regional Training Institute held Aug. 13 in Des Moines. Their grandson, Matthew Stephenson, was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the 185th Regiment.
30 Years Ago
August 16, 1990
Helynn Bode and her son, Eric, of Ute, were able to realize their dream of participating in RAGGRAI a reality this year. They joined thousands of people in the annual bicycle ride across Iowa. Helynn is an Elementary Teacher at Charter Oak-Ute and Eric is a sophomore at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colo.
40 Years Ago
August 17, 1980
The Centennial Float sponsored by St. John’s Lutheran Church of Charter Oak received first place overall in the Monona County Fair Parade held Sunday in Onawa.
Mr. and Mrs. Dan Burroughs of Ute are parents of a son, Paul Francis, born July 22, 1980. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Francis Burroughs of Ute and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Hartwig of Dunlap.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
August 17, 2000
The Red Cross Bloodmobile was in Schleswig on July 31 and had 64 donors from the Schleswig area. A three-gallon pin and mug were presented to Pam Gronau, Larry Abbe, and Leisha Kragel each received a two-gallon pin and mug, and a one-gallon pin and mug were presented to Gary Peters. First time donors were Rhonda Bielenberg, Diane Curtis, Amanda Jepsen, Brian Johnson, Gerald Langholdt, and James Sailer.
A Junior Golf Tournament was held Friday at the Schleswig Golf Club. First place winners were Cory Stapleton (10 yrs. and under), Jared Koch (11-12 yrs.), Tyler Quandt (13-14 yrs.), and Justin Struck (15-17 yrs.) Alec Stapleton, age 4, was the youngest golfer in the tournament and also the youngest golfer ever in the history of the event. He placed fifth in the 10 and under group.
30 Years Ago
August 16, 1990
Roger Walter of Ida Grove has been hired at the new Schleswig City Maintenance person for a three-month probationary period. He has been employed as the Water Superintendent at Ida Grove. Roger and his wife, Shari, will be moving to Schleswig. She is employed by the Farmers State Bank.
Layne Gronau and Scott Sailer of the Schleswig Hawks Baseball Team have been named to the First Team of the Boyer Valley All-Conference. Dane Lee and Jerod Petersen were selected for the Second Team.
40 Years Ago
August 14, 1980
Kelly Hennings, daughter of Val and Mae Hennings of Schleswig, qualified for the National Youth Quarterhorse Finals in Tulsa, Okla., Aug. 4-8. Only two entries per state were qualified for each class. There were entries from all 50 states and Canada. Kelly’s horse, a yearling gelding, placed seventh in his class, earning a silver belt buckle, saddle pad, and horse blanket.
A vocal group from Schleswig, Southwind, won the senior division of the talent show at the Ida County Fair and earned a spot in the Iowa State Fair Talent Show. Members are Nancy Dierenfeld, Gene Bechen, Suzanne Meyer, Keith Christie, and Doris Hill.
50 Years Ago
August 13, 1970
PFC Jon F. Sailer of Schleswig is presently serving on active duty with the 82nd Field Hospital Army Reserve Unit at Ft. Carson, Colo. PFC Sailer is a 1969 BSBA Degree recipient from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb.
More than 7,000 people attended the Ricketts Steam and Antique Show on Saturday and Sunday. State Auditor Lloyd R. Smith officially opened the show by pitching in the first bundle of oats into the threshing machine. State Representative Jewell Waugh was on hand to pitch in the second one. Along with the threshing machines, there were antique cars and trucks on display, an old Rumley Tractor, and Frank Dorfler’s team of goats.
