January 2019
The Ute Fire Department received a donation of $3,000 from the NEW Cooperative’s Foundation and a matching funds grant of $2,000 Land O’Lakes Foundation. These funds were applied to the purchase cost of a new Quick Attack Fire Truck. Fire Chief Gary Goslar said these donations complete nearly four years of fundraising effort for the purchase of the 2019 Chevrolet Quick Attack truck.
The Mapleton Rotary Club presented the Mapleton Fire Department with two 2,100 gallon, 22-ounce, vinyl drop tanks. These tanks will go on the two new trucks.
The Western Iowa Tech Community College Mapleton Campus has undergone a number of changes since the electrician program was moved to the Sioux City campus in August of 2017. WITCC offers a new education opportunity CNA (certified nursing assistant) courses) as high school students can enroll in this program. The CNA courses started in August 2018.
The Charter Oak Fire Department held their annual banquet on Jan. 18. Ted Bulter was consent as the Firefighter of the Year and Sue Kelm was chosen as the EMS Person of the Year.
FEBRUARY 2019
The Ricketts Community Club “Leadership Award” was presented to Drene (Tina) and Paul Briggle. They were presented the award during the Ricketts Leadership Awards brunch on Jan. 20
The annual 4-H Volunteer/Leader’s Recognition Banquet was held on Jan. 20. Brenda Wimmer was awarded Leader of the Year, Sandy Smith received the 4-H Alumni Award, and Cheryl Warner was the Honorary 4-H member award.
The Mapleton Press earned first place in two categories, Best News Feature Story and Best Ad Idea for a Community Promotion or Event and second place in Best ad Featuring Miscellaneous at the 2019 Iowa Newspaper Foundation Better Newspaper Contest.
The MVAOCOU Rams have a special fan on the sidelines as JP Cook has been to all of the Rams basketball and football games, including away games during the 2018-2019 season.
The Charter Oak-Ute fifth grade students participated in the American Legion flag essay contest. First place - Charter Oak - Joselyn Factor; first place - Ute - Brandt Gran; second place - Charter Oak - Ava Klinker; and second place - Ute - Patience Winsor.
The Maple Valley-Anthon Oto School Board announced that Jeff Thelander has accepted the superintendent position for the 2019-2020 school year.
Over seven inches of snow fell in the area on Feb. 23. Combined with high winds, it caused whiteout cautions, snow covered roadways, and big snow drifts.
MARCH 2019
Charter Oak-Ute will have a new superintendent to start the 2019-2020 school year - Adam Egging will be taking on the position. He will serve as COU’s superintendent/principal.
The MVAOCOU parliamentary procedure team place second in their competition at state and advanced to the National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif., in April.
Rollie Wiebers received The Bernie Saggau Award of Merit during the Boys State Basketball tournament, and Mahlon Carothers received the 2019 IHSAA School Administrators Award.
Numbers at the Monona County Jail have been increasing over the last couple of years and a jail committee was formed in September 2017 to look into the project.
MVAOCOU junior Cameron Brenner was selected as the Northwest Iowa FFA District Reporter. She is also a District FCCLA officer as she is the secretary.
Trevor and Aaron Gress of Denison were named “Commercial Producer of the Year” by the North American Limousine Foundation during the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colo., in January.
Warmer temperatures, melting snow, and heavy rainfall with the ground still frozen cause wide-spread flooding around the area. The Maple River was out of its banks, causing the closure of Highway 175 between Mapleton and Danbury and between Mapleton and Castana. Highway 141 was closed from Mapleton to Sloan as water crossed the road in a number of area. The City of Hornick was evacuated due to flooding and parts of Smithland were sandbagged, also due to flooding.
hSydney Fundermann was selected to All-State speech in poetry and acting.
APRIL 2019
The MVAOCOU Tune Squad won the Class 2A Iowa Vocal Jazz Choir Championship. Lindsey Sisco and Chris Ramirez won the Outstanding Soloist Awards for Class 2A in the competition.
The hallway of Charter Oak-Ute will look a different next year when Superintendent Rollie Wiebers will no longer be around to greet the students and give them high-fives. Wiebers was honored March 30 at the COU PTO Spring Fling. He will be retiring at the end of the 2018-2019 school year. He has been in education for 37 years in which he spent 35 years at COU.
The MVAOCOU Jazz Coalition placed second in the Class 2A at the Iowa Jazz Championship on April 2.
On April 7, the Charter Oak Community Club held its annual Community Club Chicken Dinner and recognized the community’s Citizen of the Year. Wayne Neumann received this year’s community top honor.
The Monona County Community Partners Foundation awarded grants totaling over $100,000 to nonprofit organizations in support of projects and programs throughout Monona County.
Mapleton received $100,000 Catalyst Grant for the 321 Main Street Rehabilitation project. The building is located at the corner of Highways 141 and 175. The rehabilitation project will be making the main floor into a “white box” or a plain inside where a potential business could finish to their needs.
Lonnie Carlson, Water and Wastewater Superintendent for the City of Ute, has been named the Grade II Operator of the Year for Iowa Section, Region IV.
MVAOCOU senior Haden Kuhl was selected for the Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic. The Shrine game will take place on July 20 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
MVAOCOU junior Dylan Blake qualified of the 2019 Drake Relays in the 800 meter run.
Crawford County Community Foundation announced that grants totaling $116,815 were awarded to Crawford County nonprofit agencies.
MAY 2019
For the past 27 years, Steve Oberg has never had to drive to work. When he became the Maple Valley High School principal in the fall of 1992, his family purchased a house across the street from the school in Mapleton. On June 30, he will retire from his duties at Maple Valley-Anthon Oto after spending the last 22 years as its superintendent.
The Ute Ambulance Service has recently obtained three new pieces of equipment to help carry out its life-saving mission including a Lucas 3-automated chest compression system.
MVAOCOU junior Ben Kovarna was selected to his third-straight All-State Jazz Band. Emily Kovarna was selected to the All-Iowa Eighth Grade Honor Band, and Adam Plautz was selected for the Outstanding Performers’ Showcase.
The Charter Oak-Ute School and the Charter Oak-Ute Athletic Booster Club have been working together to remodel the school’s former shop area into a fitness center. All of the equipment in the new fitness center was moved from the old weight room. Converting the old shop into a fitness center required some updates to the room, including drywall, new electrical, and heating/cooling. The walls have also been painted and new ceiling tiles and lights were placed. The tentative date for the opening of the new fitness center is June 1.
MVAOCOU qualified five events for the Class 2A Iowa State Track and Field Meet including Ely Fundermann in the shot put; Ellen Mallory in the discus; the 4x800 meter relay team of Weston Beeson, Kolby Nutt, Dylan Blake, and Cameron O’Connell; and Blake in the 800 meter run and the 1,600 meter run.
The Rams 4x800 meter relay team placed sixth at the State Track Meet.
As the 2018-2019 school year winds down, two longtime teachers, Jody Walsh and Deb Garrett, and MVAO Middle School principal/Anthon Elementary principal Jane Ellis retired at the end of the school year. Two longtime school custodians, Dennis Muckey and Steve Howland, also retired at the end of the year.
JUNE 2019
Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg stopped in Mapleton on May 31 to see the progress of the 321 Main Street Rehabilitation project as the project received a $100,000 Catalyst Grant in April.
Mapleton Police Chief Jared Clausen and the City of Mapleton are the subjects of a lawsuit filed by Darrell Bowen of Danbury that was recently filed in the United State District Court for the Northern District of Iowa, Sioux City Division.
St. Peters United Church of Christ in Mapleton celebrated its 100th anniversary on June 23 with a special service followed by a noon luncheon with fellowship and memories.
Two former Ram athletes concluded their college careers on the diamond. Korey Kuhlmann finished his baseball career at South Dakota State University, and Kendra Sexton wrapped up her softball career at Central College.
Brothers Melvin and Lester Goslar had never been to Washington, D.C. Both served in Vietnam and wanted to see the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in our nation’s capitol. Both were invited to go on the 18th Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight on May 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.